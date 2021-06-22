NBA draft lottery betting: Yes, you can bet on which team will get the No. 1 pick, and here are the odds
Only four NBA teams are still alive. The rest are already thinking about next season.
The biggest moment for many teams' offseason comes tonight. The NBA will be setting the order for the top 14 picks with its draft lottery. After many, many tweaks through the decades, the draft lottery will determine the top four picks of the draft, with the three worst teams having an equal 14 percent chance to get the top pick.
And of course, you can bet on how the pingpong balls go at BetMGM.
Assuming no frozen envelopes, it's pretty much just a math and probability equation if you're brave enough to bet on the NBA lottery, which happens on Tuesday night.
Who will win the NBA draft lottery?
The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic each have an equal chance to win the lottery. Here are the probabilities of getting the first pick:
Rockets, 14 percent
Pistons, 14 percent
Magic, 14 percent
Oklahoma City Thunder, 11.5 percent
Cleveland Cavaliers, 11.5 percent
Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 percent
Toronto Raptors, 7.5 percent
Chicago Bulls, 4.5 percent
Sacramento Kings, 4.5 percent
New Orleans Pelicans, 4.5 percent
Charlotte Hornets, 1.8 percent
San Antonio Spurs, 1.7 percent
Indiana Pacers, 1 percent
Golden State Warriors, 0.5 percent
The probability for each pick can be found at NBA.com.
Now here are BetMGM's odds to get the first pick:
Rockets +550
Pistons +550
Magic +550
Thunder +650
Cavaliers +650
Timberwolves +900
Raptors +1100
Bulls +1600
Kings +1600
Pelicans +1600
Hornets +4000
Spurs +5000
Pacers +8000
Warriors +15000
Which team is the most popular bet?
The top three teams have the same odds and probability of landing the top pick, which is presumed to be Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, but the Rockets are getting the most bets. The second-most bet team is the Warriors, with bettors taking a big shot on a 150-to-1 underdog.
“The Rockets, Pistons and Magic are the favorites to get the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft lottery, as they each have the most pingpong balls. The Rockets have received the most bets to get the No. 1 pick.” BetMGM sports trader Darren Darby said.
If your team is out of the playoffs and you don't like any of the four teams left but want some NBA action, it's still available. You just have to be willing to bet on pingpong balls.
