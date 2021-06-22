NBA draft lottery betting: Yes, you can bet on which team will get the No. 1 pick, and here are the odds

Only four NBA teams are still alive. The rest are already thinking about next season.

The biggest moment for many teams' offseason comes tonight. The NBA will be setting the order for the top 14 picks with its draft lottery. After many, many tweaks through the decades, the draft lottery will determine the top four picks of the draft, with the three worst teams having an equal 14 percent chance to get the top pick.

Assuming no frozen envelopes, it's pretty much just a math and probability equation if you're brave enough to bet on the NBA lottery, which happens on Tuesday night.

Who will win the NBA draft lottery?

The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic each have an equal chance to win the lottery. Here are the probabilities of getting the first pick:

Rockets, 14 percent

Pistons, 14 percent

Magic, 14 percent

Oklahoma City Thunder, 11.5 percent

Cleveland Cavaliers, 11.5 percent

Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 percent

Toronto Raptors, 7.5 percent

Chicago Bulls, 4.5 percent

Sacramento Kings, 4.5 percent

New Orleans Pelicans, 4.5 percent

Charlotte Hornets, 1.8 percent

San Antonio Spurs, 1.7 percent

Indiana Pacers, 1 percent

Golden State Warriors, 0.5 percent

The probability for each pick can be found at NBA.com.

Now here are BetMGM's odds to get the first pick:

Rockets +550

Pistons +550

Magic +550

Thunder +650

Cavaliers +650

Timberwolves +900

Raptors +1100

Bulls +1600

Kings +1600

Pelicans +1600

Hornets +4000

Spurs +5000

Pacers +8000

Warriors +15000

Cade Cunningham is the likely first pick of this year's draft. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Which team is the most popular bet?

The top three teams have the same odds and probability of landing the top pick, which is presumed to be Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, but the Rockets are getting the most bets. The second-most bet team is the Warriors, with bettors taking a big shot on a 150-to-1 underdog.

“The Rockets, Pistons and Magic are the favorites to get the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft lottery, as they each have the most pingpong balls. The Rockets have received the most bets to get the No. 1 pick.” BetMGM sports trader Darren Darby said.

If your team is out of the playoffs and you don't like any of the four teams left but want some NBA action, it's still available. You just have to be willing to bet on pingpong balls.

