How to watch the NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Time, channel, streaming and more

With the NBA playoffs in full swing, it’s time for another season-defining NBA event: the 2023 draft lottery. This Tuesday, 14 teams will get their shot at this year’s top NBA Draft picks, including Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The three teams with the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday are the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, with a 14% chance each. Which team will get Wembanyama? You can find out live on Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s what else you need to know about watching this year’s NBA Draft Lottery, including where to stream the lottery.

How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery:

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the NBA Draft Lottery on this year?

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will air on ESPN this upcoming Tuesday.

How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery without cable:

When is the official 2023 NBA Draft?

While the draft lottery will be drawn on May 16, 2023, the 2023 NBA Draft won’t take place until June 22.

Which teams are participating in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 14 NBA teams that missed out on the 2023 NBA playoffs will participate in this year’s draft lottery.

NBA Draft Lottery teams:

Detroit Houston San Antonio Charlotte Portland Orlando Indiana Washington Utah Dallas Chicago Oklahoma City Toronto New Orleans

NBA Draft Lottery 2023 top picks

Victor Wembanyama is widely considered the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft class. The 7-foot-4 19-year-old Metropolitans 92 player is being hailed as one of the most-hyped NBA Draft picks since LeBron James.

But Wembanyama isn’t the only player teams are excited about. Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and Amen and Ausar Thompson are also ones to watch.