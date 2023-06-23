NBA Draft: Hornets fans at Spectrum Center have mixed reaction to Miller selection

Joey Bennett leaped out of his folding chair above the lower bowl at Spectrum Center and threw his arms into the air. His immediate audible reaction to the Charlotte Hornets’ selection of swingman Brandon Miller in Thursday’s NBA Draft could be heard several feet away.

It’s safe to say that Bennett was among the Hornets faithful who clamored for the 6-foot-9 former Alabama standout to play in Charlotte. And with that mission accomplished, he thinks it’s a slam dunk.

“He’s the best pick for the Charlotte Hornets, hands down,” Bennett said. “You don’t want that competition like that.”

His reaction, though, wasn’t necessarily representative of the fan base as a whole.

Mixed in with cheers and exhilaration was a smattering of boos and frowning faces who were hoping to see 19-year-old G-League Ignite star Scoot Henderson don the teal and purple instead.

“I think that Scoot’s probably a more talented player,” said Hornets fan Brian Bowman. “Brandon Miller has some character concerns I’m not thrilled about.”

The “character concerns” Bowman mentioned relate to Miller’s connection to a fatal shooting that took place just off Alabama’s campus in January. Although Miller was not charged with any wrongdoing, a police investigator testified that the 20-year-old delivered the gun to the scene of the crime.

Miller has also faced recent criticism for comments he made about Charlotte’s outgoing owner Michael Jordan, claiming he saw the all-time-great shoot an airball during his workout with the team. That didn’t seem to matter though, because it was still Jordan who made the decision to draft him.

Miller, the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the year, brings a different skill set than Henderson, adding solid 3-point shooting as well as height and defensive tenacity.

“I definitely think I fit in great,” Miller said on SiriusXM’s NBA Radio on Wednesday. “I definitely take pride on the defensive side, and I think that can play a big part in just winning ball games in Charlotte.”

Ashley Lindsay, a Hornets fan of 11 years, believes the addition of Miller represents a fresh start for the team.

“Evidently, he’s a great player to make it to where he is now,” Lindsey said. “I hope he gets a better, warmer welcome when he actually gets here.”