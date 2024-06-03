NBA draft history: How likely are Thunder to land a star at No. 12 overall?

The 2024 NBA draft is less than a month away, which means the Oklahoma City Thunder will soon add another lottery talent to their young core at the No. 12 pick via the Houston Rockets.

Even though the 2024 class is viewed as one of the weaker ones in recent history by most within the industry, Thunder general manager Sam Presti admitted he’s a fan of this year’s draft.

The top of the 2024 draft might be considered light but every draft class has its star players. It’s about finding them. OKC has done an excellent job at this — with Jalen Williams, who ironically enough was the 12th selection in 2022, being its latest example.

HoopsHype analyzed the historical rate of landing stars in all 30 slots of the NBA draft’s first round. Here are the best odds that the Thunder will land another All-Star caliber player in this year’s class:

MVP: 1.43 percent

Finals MVP: 1.43 percent

All-NBA 1st Team: 1.43 percent

All-NBA Team: 5.71 percent

All-Star: 12.86 percent

All-Defensive: 2.86 percent

Defensive Player of the Year: 0.00 percent

NBA champion: 17.14 percent

The Thunder have had success at the No. 12 slot. Outside of Williams, they also drafted Steven Adams and Nick Collison in that position. Both were successes in their own rights.

If OKC lands a borderline starter or role player, that’ll be a massive hit. The Thunder already have a star trio carved out in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Williams. It’s now about filling out the rest of the roster with quality role players.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire