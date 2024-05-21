Here’s what an NBA Draft evaluator thinks of Kansas Jayhawks freshman Johnny Furphy

Kansas Jayhawks freshman Johnny Furphy finished the NBA Combine process on Sunday. Furphy didn’t participate in scrimmages at the event but did take part in Priority Sports’ pro day on Friday.

Now, he could be settling into his draft stock.

The Star asked a national NBA Draft evaluator why Furphy didn’t participate in the scrimmages; he theorized the Melbourne, Australia, native didn’t have any reason to play in the scrimmages due to his performance in various combine drills.

The evaluator told The Star that Furphy was impressive at Priority Sports’ pro day and held his own during the shooting drills. The evaluator believes NBA teams are interested in Furphy and anticipates the wing will be selected in the first round between picks 15 and 25.

Most NBA mock drafts have Furphy projected as a late first-round pick.

Furphy has until 10:59 p.m. Central on May 29 to remove his name from consideration for the 2024 draft pool if he wants to rejoin the Jayhawks for his sophomore season.

At the combine, Furphy measured 6 feet, 7.5 inches (without shoes), weighed 188.8 pounds and had a standing reach of 8 feet, 8.5 inches. His wingspan was 6-8.

Last season, Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds and was voted to the Big 12’s all-freshman team.

His father, Richard, told The Star his son’s main focus leading up to the event was working on his strength and conditioning. Furphy reiterated that to Cyro Asseo of HoopsHype at the combine.

“I think the first thing would be my body,” Furphy said. “I know I need to get bigger. It’s something I’ve been dealing with my whole life. If I improve on that, it’ll take my game to a whole new level.”

Furphy also explained his workout regimen.

“It’s been like full-body (workouts),” he said. “It’s been like strategic as well because I don’t want to put a whole lot of weight on too quickly because that might put some stress on my bones, that sort of thing. So there’s been a real strategy behind it.”

Now, Kansas fans eagerly await Furphy’s decision on whether or not to remain in the draft. If he does stay, Furphy likely will hear his name called on either June 26 (first round) or 27 (second) at the NBA Draft.