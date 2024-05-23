NBA Draft evaluator gives feedback on Kansas’ Johnny Furphy and Kevin McCullar

It’s been a whirlwind year for Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy.

Less than a year after he joined the Jayhawks, Furphy is preparing for the 2024 NBA Draft.

“The last six months have been pretty crazy,” he told reporters at the NBA Combine. “I haven’t really been able to comprehend a lot of the things. A lot of it has been flying by. A lot of things have been going into it, a lot of luck as well.”

Furphy has until 10:59 p.m. Central on May 29 to remove his name from consideration for the 2024 draft pool if he wants to rejoin KU for his sophomore season.

Meanwhile, his KU teammate Kevin McCullar is also preparing for the draft. McCullar didn’t participate in the NBA Combine because he’s continuing to recover from a bone bruise in his left knee.

The NBA Draft is set for June 26-27

Close to one month from the event, The Star spoke with Jeremy Woo, an ESPN contributor who covers basketball prospects and the NBA Draft, about Furphy and McCullar’s pro prospects.

Here are highlights from that conversation...

Kansas guard/forward Johnny Furphy

Woo’s draft projection: Mid-1st rounder

Woo’s thoughts: I think he’s in a pretty good position. Seeing him up close in these workout settings, I think it’s interesting in seeing his level of athleticism and his smoothness. He has a pretty good skill level with the ball. I think his shot is in a fairly good place for someone who is still super young.

Looking at his frame and his face, the natural assumption is that he may not be done growing or will definitely get a lot stronger. The idea there is (having) an upside often helps guys in this process. There’s room for him to get better athleticism-wise, but I do think he’s relatively athletic for his size.

What are his biggest weaknesses?

Woo: Defensively, he’s not ready for the NBA right now. He may never be amazing on defense, but I think he has the size and he’s a smart enough player that some of that will come with seasoning.

What’s Furphy’s ceiling? Is there a player comp?

Woo: He has the ability to be a starting-caliber player. There isn’t a comp I have at the top of my head.

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar

Woo’s draft projection: Late 1st-round to early 2nd-round pick

Woo’s thoughts: Obviously, being hurt doesn’t help you in a time like this. NBA teams have to try to answer: How real were the first few months of the season? I think people viewed him as a more two-way contract guy in the last couple of years, which is why he went back to school.

When you see an older guy that’s heavily usage-based — skill too — but his efficiency isn’t markedly better. You have to ask — is this guy that much better, or is the talent level worse and he’s just an older guy asked to do more? Trying to separate that is the challenge with him.

He’s also still a very average shooter overall, even with the hot 3-point shooting start.

What’s his projected role in the NBA?

Woo: I think the bigger overhead thing is that he’s relatively proven. He can do enough both offensively and defensively, that he probably is at least a useful player to have off the bench.

If you are in the 20s (in the NBA Draft) and you are looking at the experienced college guys, you want someone who can contribute early on. He’s a guy that can help you.