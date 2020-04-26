NBA draft entrant charged with murder
Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower declared for the NBA draft about a week ago.
He has since been charged with murder.
Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with a homicide that occurred on April 8th in Stockbridge, Georgia.
No bond is listed for Hightower, who is currently an inmate at Henry County Jail, according to jail records.
Hightower is obviously not the first high-level basketball player charged with murder. But this is a jaw-dropping development.
NBA draft entrant charged with murder originally appeared on NBCSports.com