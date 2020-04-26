NBA draft entrant charged with murder

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower declared for the NBA draft about a week ago.

He has since been charged with murder.

Rob Dauster of NBC Sports:

Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with a homicide that occurred on April 8th in Stockbridge, Georgia.

No bond is listed for Hightower, who is currently an inmate at Henry County Jail, according to jail records.