NBA Draft Combine Notes: Knicks preparing for possibility of trading up

Teams are watching draft prospects scrimmage and are interviewing prospects at the NBA Draft Combine. And based on who the Knicks have interviewed, it looks like they’re prepared for the possibility of trading up in the draft.

New York spoke to three players who could be selected in the lottery (Top 14): Florida State’s Scottie Barnes, Duke’s Jalen Johnson and UConn’s James Bouknight.

The Knicks have the No. 19 and No. 21 picks in the first round. They also have the No. 32 pick and No. 58 pick in the second round.

Some teams doing their homework on the draft don’t believe the Knicks will make each of those first three picks, because they don’t see New York carrying three rookies on its 2021-22 roster.

The Knicks could surprise those teams by making all of them, but you can be sure that New York will at least explore the possibility of trading the picks for a more proven player or for a player and a pick.

In addition to meeting with the three players above, New York also met with Stanford’s Ziaire Williams, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Virginia’s Trey Murphy III, Tennessee’s Jaden Springer, Alabama’s Josh Primo and Iowa’s Luka Garza.

VCU’s Nah'shon “Bones” Hyland said that he’s worked out for the Knicks, Jazz and Celtics.