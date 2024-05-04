NBA draft combine has invited Kansas basketball’s Johnny Furphy, Kevin McCullar Jr.

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball won’t be unrepresented this year at the NBA draft combine, according to a Friday release.

The Jayhawks’ Johnny Furphy, a freshman guard this past season, and Kevin McCullar Jr., a graduate senior guard this past season, have been invited. It’s another step along the pre-draft process for those two that could very well see them selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

Furphy burst onto the scene as a newcomer this past season, and emerged as a starter for Kansas during Big 12 Conference play. His 3-point shooting ability and athleticism helped make him a valuable member of the Jayhawks’ rotation. He averaged 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.2% from behind the arc.

McCullar, had he been fully healthy this past season, likely would have become an All-American. One of the best defensive presences in the Big 12, and arguably the nation, he’s someone who can excel on both ends of the court. He averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Kansas graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. reacts after sinking a 3-pointer against Kansas State in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse on March 5, 2024.

