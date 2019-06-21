Celtics reportedly trade center Aron Baynes, draft pick to Suns for 2020 pick

The Boston Celtics traded center Aron Baynes to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns are acquiring Celtics center Aron Baynes as part of the Ty Jerome trade, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Baynes averaged 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds for Boston last season in just more than 16 minutes per game. The 32-year-old missed extended time this season on multiple occasions due to injuries, including multiple sprained ankles and a minor surgery on his hand. He signed a two-year deal with the Celtics before last season, and is due to make nearly $5.5 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Celtics first acquired the No. 24 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft by reaching a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. After sending that pick to the Suns, along with Baynes, the Suns drafted Virginia guard Ty Jerome.

In return, the the Suns have sent the Celtics a 2020 first-round pick which they had received from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Eric Bledsoe.

Jerome averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds last season for the Cavaliers during their NCAA title run, and could be the point guard the Suns have been looking for. Phoenix has made plenty of moves throughout the draft, including trading away T.J. Warren before the draft started, which cleared up a significant amount of cap space.

