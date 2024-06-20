What NBA draft analysts are saying about former UK basketball star Reed Sheppard

Kentucky native Reed Sheppard is about to take the next step in his improbable basketball journey.

At the start of the 2023-24 college season, Sheppard was a celebrated addition to the UK roster, but the expectations were that the in-state star would be a long-term member of the Wildcats’ team, perhaps even a traditional four-year player for his home-state program.

Instead, Sheppard blossomed into a national sensation almost immediately, popping up on NBA draft boards just a few weeks into his freshman year and ending the season as a unanimous lottery pick.

Going into the first night of the 2024 NBA draft on Wednesday (June 26), many prominent mock drafts project Sheppard as a top-five overall pick. Here’s what draft analysts from around the country are saying about the UK star.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony

Longtime NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony has Sheppard slotted at No. 4 overall on his board of the best players available in the 2024 pool and projects the former UK star as the No. 3 pick to the Houston Rockets in his most recent ESPN mock draft.

“Should Houston stand pat at No. 3, continuing to add shooting will likely be a priority after it finished toward the bottom of the league last season. With that in mind, adding a sharpshooter such as Sheppard, who converted over half of his 3-point attempts and proved capable of playing on or off the ball, could be attractive. Sheppard’s unselfishness, feel for the game and sharp defensive instincts could make him a strong fit alongside the Rockets’ core.”

Givony also has a recent post exploring the best NBA draft fits for the San Antonio Spurs, who have the No. 4 and 8 picks and are looking to add more complementary pieces around rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, the league’s next megastar. Givony lists Sheppard as the top option with the No. 4 selection, if Sheppard is still available.

“Sheppard’s team-first mentality — for example, happily coming off the bench all season at Kentucky even though he should have been starting — make him well suited for playing in the shadow of Wembanyama and all that comes along with that.”

Interestingly enough, Givony listed Sheppard’s former UK teammate, Rob Dillingham — another star freshman who John Calipari chose to bring off the bench last season — as the next-best fit to pair with Wembanyama.

Reed Sheppard emerged as a star player during his only season as a Kentucky Wildcat and will be selected with one of the top picks in the 2024 NBA draft.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo

Jeremy Woo, another seasoned NBA draft analyst now working for ESPN, was tasked with selecting the players in this 2024 draft pool who possess the best individual skills. Sheppard was Woo’s pick as the draft’s best spot-up shooter.

“(He) looks comfortable from all over the arc, and has a great baseline to keep improving, with room to hone his shot even more off the bounce if he can gain separation at a higher level. His ability to space the floor away from the ball simplifies his path into a role quite a bit, with his ceiling tied to how much he can expand his game as a handler. But there’s a very legitimate shooting profile here that could also see him become more of an off-ball threat if needed.”

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie

A vocal advocate for Sheppard throughout the 2024 predraft process, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic also had the Kentuckian going No. 3 to the Rockets in his most recent mock draft.

“His stock is polarizing among teams, with more analytically inclined organizations seeing him as a No. 1 pick contender and others viewing him more as a late lottery pick due to his lack of size. The Rockets can afford to take a swing on him because he is a perfect connective piece next to all of their young talent. He’s an elite shooter, which is the one skill this young core lacks. … Sheppard also thinks the game at an elite level and quickly moves the ball to get everyone involved.”

Reed Sheppard’s “stock is polarizing among teams, with more analytically inclined organizations seeing him as a No. 1 pick contender and others viewing him more as a late lottery pick due to his lack of size,” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie wrote in his most recent mock draft.

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish

Veteran college basketball analyst Gary Parrish updated his CBS Sports mock draft Monday and had Sheppard going even higher — No. 2 overall to the Washington Wizards.

“Sheppard is my favorite prospect in this draft thanks to a diverse skill-set highlighted by a unique ability to make shots from all over the court. His lack of size is an obvious concern — but the great stuff is so great that, if I were running a Washington franchise in need of basically everything, I’d have a hard time passing on the reigning CBS Sports National Freshman of the Year who shot above 52% from the 3-point line in his one season at Kentucky.”

Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek

Krysten Peek, who has ample experience on the recruiting trail in addition to covering the NBA draft for Yahoo Sports, projects Sheppard a little lower in her latest mock draft for the website. He is No. 6 overall — to the Charlotte Hornets — on that list, perhaps as far as he’ll fall Wednesday night.

“Sheppard’s role in the NBA will likely be more as a combo guard, and he can obviously space the floor well with his 3-point shot, shooting over 50% from deep during his one year at Kentucky. He’s probably on the board for the Spurs at No. 4, but likely won’t fall past the Hornets.”

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor

One of the first NBA draft analysts to mention the possibility of Sheppard going No. 1 overall in this draft, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer has the former Wildcat at No. 3 to Houston in his latest mock draft. (And No. 4 overall on his updated list of the best prospects, regardless of fit.) O’Connor noted Sheppard’s defensive impact — and “incredible instincts” — for his size, calling him “mentally strong” and pointing out his obvious excellence as a 3-point shooter.

“Elite connective playmaker who dishes gorgeous outlets and kick-aheads on the break, and makes rapid decisions in the half court. Can he become a lead point guard? His ball-handling still needs to be mastered, but he has the necessary baseline handling skills with a speedy left-to-right crossover and a bag of hesitation moves. Both the poise and passing vision are there in pick-and-roll, too.”

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report is yet another NBA draft analyst who has Sheppard pegged as the No. 3 overall pick to the Rockets, though he points out — like several other draft experts have — that Houston, a team stocked with young talent, would be willing to trade out of that spot.

“If the Rockets stick, they should love what Reed Sheppard brings to their rotation: elite shooting, passing and intangibles/character that scouts and executives praised after interviewing him at the NBA Combine. For Sheppard, an undersized 2 who’s more limited off the dribble, Amen Thompson would also be the ideal backcourt partner with his creation/playmaking and ability to defend bigger guards. And Sheppard feels perfect for Thompson with his ability to stretch the floor and create space for a limited shooter and shifty ball-handler.”

