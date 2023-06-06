NBA draft analyst believes Hornets are leaning toward Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller’s single year in Tuscaloosa was a phenomenal one. He was a leader and star on the court and truly believed in the style head coach Nate Oats was trying to run. Now, Miller has his sights set on the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery and will likely select Victor Wembanyama, the generational talent out of France.

However, the second overall pick, which belongs to the Charlotte Hornets has been somewhat of a mystery.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer recently shared his latest 2023 NBA mock draft and makes it clear that the Hornets currently prefer Miller over any other prospect.

“All indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Miller with this choice as a partner for LaMelo Ball. I’d go in that direction too over Scoot Henderson because Miller brings playmaking skill in his own right, on top of his go-to scoring prowess.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Miller and other former Alabama players, such as Charles Bediako and Noah Clowney as the 2023 NBA draft gets under way on June 22.

2024 5-Star SF Liam McNeeley lists Alabama in top 6

