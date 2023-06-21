NBA draft 2023: Order, start time, how to watch, TV channel and more

One of the more anticipated NBA drafts is finally here. The San Antonio Spurs have had little to think about since they won the NBA draft lottery in May -- France center and generational prospect Victor Wembanyama will likely be their choice at No. 1. But after that, everything is on the table.

Depending on the day, either Alabama's Brandon Miller or G-League Ignite's Scoot Henderson could be selected at No. 2 by the Charlotte Hornets. The Trail Blazers have the No. 3 pick and could either trade it for a veteran to accompany star Damian Lillard or take a young prospect, putting Lillard's Portland future in doubt because he doesn't want to be part of a rebuild, according to reports.

There may be fireworks during the draft with plenty of trade rumors surrounding the top two picks. Or it will be business as usual and remain pretty quiet, which tends to be the case during draft night. Houston will pick fourth, followed by Detroit, Orlando, Indiana, Washington and Utah. Dallas, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Toronto and New Orleans close out the lottery picks.

Here is how to watch the NBA Draft

When: Thursday, June 22

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC

Live stream: ESPN+, ABC.com, ABC app or fuboTV (watch for free)

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama smiles after the game against the NBA G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center in October 2022.

Draft Order

1. San Antonio2. Charlotte3. Portland4. Houston5. Detroit6. Orlando7. Indiana8. Washington9. Utah10. Dallas11. Orlando (from Chicago )12. Oklahoma City13. Toronto14. New Orleans15. Atlanta16. Utah (from Minnesota)17. Los Angeles Lakers18. Miami19. Golden State20. Houston (from Los Angeles)21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)22. Brooklyn23. Portland (from New York)24. Sacramento25. Memphis26. Indiana (from Cleveland)27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)29. Denver (from Indiana via Boston)30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston )

Second round

31. Detroit32. Denver (from Houston via Indiana)33. San Antonio34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)35. Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)36. Orlando37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)38. Sacramento (from Indiana)39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)40. Indiana Pacers (from Denver via Dallas and Oklahoma City)41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)42. Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)43. Portland (from Atlanta)44. San Antonio (from Toronto)45. Memphis (from Minnesota)46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)47. Los Angeles Lakers48. LA Clippers49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)51. Brooklyn52. Phoenix53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)54. Sacramento55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)56. Memphis— Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland; forfeited by Chicago)— Philadelphia (forfeited)57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)58. Milwaukee

