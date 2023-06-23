NBA Draft 2023: Mavericks trade No. 10 pick, Davis Bertans to Thunder for No. 12

Cason Wallace arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Dallas Mavericks dealt the No. 10 overall pick and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a trade exception and the No. 12 selection, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced.

The Thunder drafted University of Kentucky freshman guard Cason Wallace with the 10th pick. The 19-year-old Dallas native averaged 11.7 points (on 45/35/76 shooting splits), 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game for the Wildcats. He is considered the best on-ball defender in the draft class.

The Mavericks selected 19-year-old Duke University freshman center Dereck Lively II at No. 12. Lively, who was the No. 1 prep prospect in the Class of 2022, averaged 5.2 points (on 65.8% shooting from the field), 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game for the Blue Devils. The 7-foot-1 Philadelphia product is the second-best rim protector in the draft class behind No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Bertans is guaranteed $22 million over the next two seasons. The Thunder will absorb his contract into salary cap space when NBA business reopens next month. The 30-year-old was in and out of Dallas' rotation this past season, averaging 4.6 points on 43/39/87 shooting splits in 10.9 minutes over 45 games.

The Mavericks will receive a trade exception equal to Bertans' $17 million salary for the 2023-24 season, which they can use to acquire a player of equal or lesser value at any point over the next calendar year.