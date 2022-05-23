NBA Draft 2022: What Kings should address with No. 4 pick, per Matt Barnes

What Barnes believes Kings need to address with No. 4 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After earning a bit of luck in the lottery, Kings general manager Monte McNair has a big decision to make with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23.

NBA analyst and former Sacramento forward Matt Barnes weighed in on what he'd like to see the Kings address with the selection.

"I feel like they need some more shooting. But then also, I feel like they need a versatile big," Barnes told NBC Sports California's Grant Liffmann. "I really liked what Damian Jones was able to do once he really got some minutes. Richaun Holmes is probably going to look to get traded this summer because I don’t really think he fit in after the trades.

"Wing shooting, wing defender or an athletic big that does a little bit of everything."

Duke's Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. of Auburn are widely expected to be the top three picks of the draft, which currently belong to the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. All three of those players -- Banchero, Holmgren and Smith -- are perfect fits for Barnes' desire for the Kings. But if the draft goes as many pundits think it will, Sacramento will have its pick of the remaining prospects.

And there's plenty of talent out there.

Perhaps the best player outside of the top three prospects who lines up with Barnes' qualifications is Iowa forward Keegan Murray, who led the Big Ten in scoring last season by averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He shot 55.4 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from downtown. It's easy to imagine Murray spacing the floor for De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, knocking down triples and contributing on the boards with his 6-foot-8 frame.

A.J. Griffin, a 6-foot-6 forward out of Duke, drained 44.7 percent of his 3-point attempts as a freshman for the Blue Devils. Sporting a 7-foot wingspan, Griffin could develop into a solid defender on the wing.

Elsewhere on the board, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is a player tied to the Kings in many mock drafts. Not known as a sharpshooter, Ivey's best assets are his athleticism and explosiveness to the basket. Although he wouldn't line up with Barnes' qualifications, he could be a best-player-available option for Sacramento.

Either way, Barnes is confident the Kings' front office will bring in a young player who will have a chance to contribute immediately and help the franchise conquer its 16-year playoff drought.

"Definitely happy that they got the fourth pick," Barnes said. "There is definitely some talent in this draft, and I hope they’re able to utilize it. Monte has done a great job with his last two draft picks, so I expect the same this year."