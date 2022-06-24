2022 NBA Draft prospects: Best available undrafted players according to Krysten Peek

The 2022 NBA draft is in the books, with requisite grades and winners and losers. While 58 players were chosen, many more talented prospects were not. Here's a look at the best available undrafted players who are now free agents from Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek:

Justin Lewis, F, Marquette: Lewis was one of the most productive guards in the Big East, averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. His best game of the season was in a win over Seton Hall where he posted 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite: The first thing every NBA scout and front-office executive noticed when Foster walked into the gym was his improved frame. Foster lost 14 pounds, added muscle mass and looked incredible. His body fat came in at 6.2% and he moved much better on the court than during the G League season. His shot has improved, and he's more consistent in the pick-and-pop. During his pro day, Foster hit eight corner threes in a row and showcased his athleticism with his dunks and explosive first step.

Jean Montero impressed for the World Team during the Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center in April. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite: Montero led all players in scoring with 368 points in the Overtime Elite League and has great vision in the open court, having two games with 10-plus assists. When Montero is in the game, the pace shifts and his teammates play at a higher level.

Trevion Williams, F, Purdue: Williams has great vision in the open court, makes the right pass every time and has an improved handle. During the NBA draft combine scrimmages, he punished any guard who switched on him in a mismatch situation. His motor has improved since the end of the college season.

Dereon Seabron, G/F, N.C. State: Seabron is a big guard at 6-foot-8 who averaged 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He's a high energy, slasher in the lane and a great offensive rebounder for his size and position.

Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest: Williams is a perimeter wing who is athletic and can be plugged into multiple positions thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame. Williams averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season.

Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie, the two-time Big East Player of the Year, did not get picked in the 2022 NBA draft. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova: NBA teams love players who come from Jay Wright's program. There's a great track record with Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo and most recently, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Gillespie is a true floor general who consistently shot well from deep, averaging 15.6 points and 3.2 assists per game.

Ron Harper Jr., G, Rutgers: A big guard who hit multiple game-winners during his senior year at Rutgers. He's not afraid of the big moment and has a decent first step off the wing to get past defenders. Harper averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this past season.

Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite: Barlow is a long, athletic power forward with good hands who needs time adjusting to the NBA's pace. He has great upside at 6-foot-9 and is versatile on both ends of the court.