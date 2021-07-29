NBA draft 2021: Sixers acquire 2nd-round pick from Pelicans

Sixers pick up 2nd-round draft pick in exchange for cash originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers announced Thursday morning that they've acquired an additional second-round pick.

The team traded for the No. 53 selection in Thursday night's draft in exchange for cash consideration. As things stand, the Sixers will enter the draft with picks No. 28, 50 and 53.

A team source told NBC Sports Philadelphia that the Sixers made the trade with the goal of increasing flexibility. The source noted that the 53rd pick could possibly be helpful in a variety of ways, such as moving up in the draft, acquiring a player or acquiring future assets.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Sixers bought the pick for $2 million.

Despite having substantial financial commitments to the Sixers' current Big Three of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey still has many potential options on the table.

Morey opted against any massive in-season trades in his first year with the franchise, with a move for veteran guard George Hill his most notable. The Sixers sent the Knicks the team's own second-rounder this year (No. 58) in the Hill trade.

The initial returns on the Sixers' two second-round selections last year are strong. Power forward Paul Reed, the 58th pick, won G League MVP and had his two-way contract converted a full NBA deal during the season.

Isaiah Joe, who Morey took at No. 49, played well when the Sixers were shorthanded due to health and safety protocols in January. If Furkan Korkmaz and/or Danny Green leave in free agency, Joe could perhaps seize a bigger role in his second season.