NBA Draft 2020: Warriors' top five second-round prospects who fit team

Much of the talk around the Warriors' 2020 NBA Draft plans revolves around who the team will pick with what is guaranteed to be one of the first five selections. But despite trading away the team's second-rounder to Dallas, Golden State owns a pair of picks in the draft's latter round, courtesy of Dallas (No. 48 overall) and the Utah Jazz (No. 54 overall).

General manager Bob Myers has shown an ability to find diamonds in the rough through the second round, selecting both Jordan Bell (No. 38 overall) and Eric Paschall (No. 41 overall) in recent years, not to mention the obvious slam dunk with Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green (No. 35 overall).

The coronavirus pandemic not only has delayed this year's draft to October, but it likely will lead to some major variance among big boards. The Warriors and other teams likely will have players valued much lower or higher than their counterparts, as a lack of in-person evaluation eliminates the "groupthink" seen in most years.

Myers likely will want to add players who can contribute right away, even if their name isn't called in the first round. Golden State doesn't have a lot of salary cap flexibility, and will need the cheap contracts usually given to a second-round player to help fill out the bench in an affordable way. So who could Myers grab that could make an impact right away for the Warriors?

