Possessing the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft can reshape a franchise, instantly turning it into a contender.

But as Warriors fans know all too well, not every top draft selection ends up becoming a generational superstar.

The 2019-20 season saw the Warriors fall off a cliff from a five-year dynasty to owning the NBA's worst record when the coronavirus pandemic put the remainder of the schedule on an indefinite pause.

That record gives general manager Bob Myers and the Warriors the league's best odds at the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Even if Golden State ends up securing the top pick, there could be some intriguing trade offers for it, which might entice a team that should be back among the Western Conference's contenders in 2020-21.

[RELATED: NBA mock draft 4.0: Predicting Warriors, Kings' lottery picks]

If the Warriors are awarded the No. 1 overall pick and elect to hold onto it, there are plenty of potential superstars that await in the draft pool.

In no particular order, these are the Warriors' five-best options if they elect to hold onto the No. 1 pick.

NBA Draft 2020: Warriors' five best options with No. 1 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area