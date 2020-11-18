NBA Draft 2020: What time does it start in the UK, who has the No 1 pick and how can I watch it?

Anthony Edwards is being considered for the No 1 pick (Getty)

The 2020 NBA Draft is here after days of juicy gossip surrounding trades as the world’s greatest basketball league dominates the headlines during its offseason.

The draft is usually held in June, but due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying the season and subsequent play-offs, where the Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious in the Finals against the Miami Heat, next year’s rookie class have been forced to wait for their big moment.

Instead of the usual location for the draft in New York, commissioner Adam Silver will announce the picks at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

And while there might not be a “can’t miss” prospect, the depth to this class is thought to be especially attractive - with high-potential picks all the way down past the top 10, even if the Minnesota Timberwolves at No 1 are only considering three talents (more of which below). Here’s everything you need to know about the draft:

Draft Order

Minnesota Timberwolves Golden State Warriors Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks Detroit Pistons New York Knicks Washington Wizards Phoenix Suns San Antonio Spurs Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Boston Celtics (from Memphis Grizzlies) Orlando Magic Houston Rockets (From Portland Trail Blazers) Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn Nets, via Atlanta Hawks) Dallas Mavericks Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia 76ers, via LA Clippers) Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City Thunder, via Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic) Denver Nuggets (from Houston Rockets) Utah Jazz Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana Pacers) Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver Nuggets) Boston Celtics New York Knicks (from LA Clippers) LA Lakers Toronto Raptors Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee Bucks, via Phoenix Suns) Dallas Mavericks (from Golden State Warriors) Charlotte Hornets (from Celevland via Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, LA Clippers) Minnesota Timberwolves Philadelphia 76ers (from Atlanta Hawks) Sacramento Kings (from Detroit Pistons, via Phoenix Suns) Philadelphia 76ers (from New York Knicks) Washington Wizards (from Chicago Bulls) New York Knicks (From Charlotte Hornets) New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington Wizards, via Milwaukee Bucks) Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix Suns) San Antonio Spurs New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings Chicago Bulls (from Memphis Grizzlies) Orlando Magic Portland Trail Blazers Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets, via Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets) Golden State Warriors (from Dallas Mavericks, via Philadelphia 76ers) Philadelphia 76ers Atlanta Hawks (from Miami Heat, via Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers) Golden State Warriors (from Utah Jazz, via Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks) Sacramento Kings (from Houston Rockets) Oklahoma City Thunder Indiana Pacers Brooklyn Nets (from Denver Nuggets) Charlotte Hornets (from Boston Celtics) LA Clippers Philadelphia 76ers (from LA Lakers, via Orlando Magic) Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee Bucks)

When and where is the NBA Draft and what time does it start in the UK?

The NBA draft is on 18 November at the ESPN Studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

The draft will start at 8pm ET (1am GMT).

LaMelo Ball will join his brother Lonzo in the NBA Getty

Who will go No 1?

This draft is unpredictable, but there are a number of players being considered by the Minnesota Timberwolves at No 1:

LaMelo Ball, Illawarra

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

James Wiseman, Memphis

Who are the other highly-rated prospects?

Deni Avdija, Maccabi

Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Patrick Williams, Florida State

Killian Hayes, France

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch the draft in the United States on ESPN, in the UK it will be on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena. Coverage starts at 11pm GMT.

You can get a live stream of the draft in the UK if you’re a Sky Sports subscriber by using Sky Go on desktop or on your mobile device through the app.

