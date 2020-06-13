NBA Draft 2020: Ranking Warriors' best win-now options in first round

After five years atop the NBA, the Warriors fell back to earth in a dramatic fashion in 2019-20. Golden State went from first to worst in the Western Conference standings and will not be one of the 22 NBA teams heading to Orlando for the league's restart next month.

But with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry expected to return to the lineup at 100 percent next season, the Warriors' championship window has reopened. Yet, Golden State also will enjoy one of the few perks of having the NBA's worst record: a guaranteed top-five pick in the upcoming draft.

Plenty of intriguing prospects are available in this year's class, but some have noticeable flaws in their games that will need to be ironed out before they can be key contributors in the NBA. Given that Golden State is looking to return to title contention right away, general manager Bob Myers likely will eye a player who isn't in need of much maturation and can make an instant impact in the rotation.

We'll take a look at the Warriors' five best options when it comes to players who can immediately contribute and be counted on in a postseason game.

