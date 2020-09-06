NBA Draft 2020: Isaac Okoro can play ‘right away’ for Warriors, scout says

Okoro can ‘contribute right away’ to Warriors, scout says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

What the Warriors will do with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is anyone's guess. Golden State could draft a top prospect or trade the selection for immediate help on the roster.

The need for long- and short-term improvement is clear after the Warriors lost 50 games and finished last in the Western Conference last season. One rival scout thinks Golden State can check both boxes by drafting Auburn's Isaac Okoro.

"He is maybe the most ready guy in the draft," a Western Conference told ESPN's Tim Bontemps last week. "I think he could go to a team like Golden State or another good team and contribute right away."

Okoro, 19, averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game as a freshman with the Tigers. He also compiled nearly two blocks and steals a night, and his ability to guard all four positions has drawn comparisons to Andre Iguodala.

The Warriors traded Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies last summer, and Golden State missed his do-it-all defense last season. Without Iguodala, the rehabbing Klay Thompson and the departed Kevin Durant, Golden State plummeted to the NBA's bottom five in defensive rating (113.8, per Basketball-Reference) and opponent effective field-goal percentage (55.3 percent).

During the Warriors' five consecutive NBA Finals appearances in the preceding half-decade, Golden State never finished any worse than 12th and fifth, respectively, in each category during the regular season.

Okoro might be a reach at No. 2 overall, considering his limited offensive game. He made just 28.6 percent of his 3-pointers in college and the Warriors reportedly prefer Deni Avdija if Chase Edwards is off the board, according to Bay Area News Group's Wes Goldberg, because of the Israeli forward's playmaking ability.

The Warriors have played into the mystery surrounding their intentions with the No. 2 pick, with both general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr publicly mentioning the possibility of trading it. If they listen to the rival talent evaluator, drafting Okoro will be on a long list of options leading up to draft night.

Good luck guessing how Golden State narrows that list down.