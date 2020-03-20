NBA Draft 2020 Early Entry Tracker: Who has declared for the NBA draft?

The 2020 NBA Draft is on the horizon for all prospects even with the coronavirus providing uncertainly on the timeline for events.

With the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament, many collegiate players can now make their decision earlier to prepare for the draft process.

Not all players are immediately eligible and must make their intent to the league and their college programs. The NBA requires that all prospective draft picks inform the league 60 days prior to the draft, which was scheduled for June 20.

That means April 21, for now, is the last day for early entry eligibility.

The NBA Combine was scheduled for May 21-24 with the withdrawal deadline set for May 29.

NBA Draft Lottery Prospects:

James Wiseman (Memphis) - Signed with Agent

Anthony Edwards (Georgia) - Declared

LaMelo Ball (International)

Isaac Okoro (Auburn)

Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State)

Deni Avdija (International)

Onyeka Okongwu (USC)

Cole Anthony (North Carolina)

Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky)

Nico Mannion (Arizona) - Declared

Obi Toppin (Dayton)

Killian Hayes (International)

RJ Hampton (International)

Precious Achiuwa (Memphis)

Theo Maledon (International)

Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

Devin Vassell (Florida State)

Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt)

Patrick Williams (Florida State)

Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech)







































NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker:

March 20: Potential No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards has told Evan Daniels of 247sports that he is declaring for the 2020 draft. Edwards is a strong-bodied freshman from Georgia that is one of the biggest prizes of this year's draft class.

March 13: Nebraska's Cam Mack has declared for the NBA Draft via his Instagram. He says he will maintain his eligibility by not signing with an agent while he is not projected to be drafted. The sophomore guard was suspended by the team at the end of the season.

March 8: Upon the conclusion of the Arizona Wildcats' regular season, head coach Sean Miller stated that Nico Mannion will not return to the team and declare for the NBA draft. Mannion has been slipping from once a top-five pick to now a borderline lottery pick. Still, he is one of the best pass-first point guards in the draft.

Dec. 19: Potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman has left Memphis and signed with an agent to begin preparing for the NBA Draft. His announcement came after the NCAA suspended the freshman for impermissible benefits and forced Wiseman to pay a fine to play again.

