NBA draft 2019: Updated order after Lakers-Pelicans Anthony Davis trade

From the moment the 2019 NBA Draft lottery concluded on May 14, it was safe to assume the New Orleans Pelicans would end up acquiring the No. 3 overall pick from the Knicks or the No. 4 overall pick from the Lakers for Anthony Davis.

On Saturday, New Orleans and Los Angeles reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade centering around the All-Star big man. One of the pieces headed to the Pelicans is indeed the No. 4 overall pick.

The trade hasn't officially been completed, and isn't expected to go through until July 6 at the earliest, but we can still update the NBA Draft order knowing that the player taken by the Lakers on Thursday eventually will end up in New Orleans along with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart.

Also, in case you forgot, the Pelicans own the No. 1 overall pick, which they almsot certainly will use to draft Duke star Zion Williamson.

The Warriors will pick at No. 28 in the first round and No. 58 in the second round. The latest mock drafts have some intriguing options going to Golden State.

As for the Kings, they don't have a first-round pick, but they own the No. 40, No. 47 and No. 60 picks in the second round.

Here's the refreshed 2019 NBA Draft order taking the trade into account:

First round

1. New Orleans

2. Memphis

3. New York

4. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

5. Cleveland

6. Phoenix

7. Chicago

8. Atlanta

9. Washington

10. Atlanta (from Dallas)

11. Minnesota

12. Charlotte

13. Miami

14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. Boston (from LA Clippers via Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Boston

23. Utah

24. Philadelphia

25. Portland

26. Cleveland (from Houston)

27. Brooklyn (from Denver)

28. Golden State

29. San Antonio (from Toronto)

30. Milwaukee



























































Second round

31. Brooklyn (from New York via Philadelphia)

32. Phoenix

33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland via Orlando and New York)

34. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers)

35. Atlanta

36. Charlotte (from Washington via Orlando, Denver and Atlanta)

37. Dallas

38. Chicago (from Memphis)

39. New Orleans

40. Sacramento (from Minnesota via Portland and Cleveland)

41. Atlanta (from Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland and Indiana)

42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento via Brooklyn and Milwaukee)

43. Minnesota (from Miami via Charlotte)

44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)

45. Detroit

46. Orlando (from Brooklyn via Memphis and Charlotte)

47. Sacramento (from Orlando via New York)

48. LA Clippers

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. Boston

52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)

53. Utah

54. Philadelphia

55. New York (from Houston)

56. LA Clippers (from Portland via Detroit and Orlando)

57. New Orleans (from Denver via Milwaukee)

58. Golden State

59. Toronto

60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)

























































