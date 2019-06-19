NBA Draft 2019: Ten possible picks for Warriors to make at No. 28 overall originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

OAKLAND -- Though the Warriors in recent years have been wildly successful at nearly every endeavor, from winning championships to selling jerseys to building a new arena, there are two simple needs they've yet to fulfill.

They've wanted wing depth and haven't gotten much.

They've wanted more shooters and haven't gotten any.

They'll make another attempt to address both, simultaneously, with the 28th overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Picking at No. 28 is not ideal for a team seeking immediate contributors, but that's where the Warriors are slotted in the first round, and it's also what they aim to achieve. Already light on wing shooters, the losses of Kevin Durant (for a year, if not forever) and Klay Thompson (for much of next season, at least) have elevated the team's need from high priority to acute.

