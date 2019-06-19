NBA Draft 2019: Rumors, predictions, and a preview of draft night originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The day we have been waiting for has finally arrived. Sixty prospects will be selected and their careers will begin.

This year's draft has a lot more anticipation than many others in recent memory, and that can be attributed to one man who needs no introduction. Zion Williamson took the NCAA by storm. Duke last season and New Orleans is prepared to add him to their core as soon as the draft commences.

There will surely be surprises, trades, storylines, and a lot of emotion when the 2019 NBA Draft begins, and NBC Sports Washington has everything you need to know to get you ready for the big night.

2019 NBA Draft Preview

The 2019 NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 20. The Wizards hold the ninth overall pick. Here's everything you need to know...



When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



TV: NBC Sports Washington will have Wizards-centric draft coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on TV and the MyTeams app, the official broadcast is on ESPN











Final Mock Draft: READ

Final Big Board: READ

I Am the Prospect:

Bruno Fernando: From Angola to the NBA Draft, Bruno Fernando is about to make NBA history. FEATURE.

Ty Jerome: Ty Jerome's relationship with his hard-driving father shaped him into a bona fide NBA prospect. FEATURE.

Isaiah Roby: Isaiah Roby's journey from small-town unknown to potential NBA Draft steal. FEATURE.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker is ready to elevate Canada's profile in the NBA. FEATURE.

DeAndre Hunter: NBA Draft prospect De'Andre Hunter is ready to make his family proud at the next level. FEATURE.

Wizards Draft Prospects by Position:

Guards: The Wizards have worked out multiple prospects that will be able to assist them in the backcourt from the get-go. With John Wall sidelined for the foreseeable future, Bradley Beal can't do it all. Hopefully, some reinforcements will lighten his workload. READ

Wings: In this era of NBA basketball, there is no such thing as too much wing depth. After adding Troy Brown Jr. in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Wizards could look to add to their arsenal. READ

Big Men: Bobby Portis and Thomas Bryant are free agents. Jabari Parker may not be back in D.C. next season. The Wizards could opt for some help down low. READ

2019 NBA Draft Prospect Profiles:

Zion Williamson, F, Duke: The freshman sensation may be the most talked about prospect heading into the draft since LeBron James. Profile.



Ja Morant, G, Murray State:



The mid-major star broke onto the scene in his sophomore campaign, and the Memphis Grizzlies look to be sold. Profile.



R.J. Barrett, G, Duke:



The Canadian swingman was the presumed No. 1 pick for a long stretch prior to Williamson's arrival, and is slotted to go in the top four. Profile.

DeAndre Hunter, F, Virginia: After a strong showing in the NCAA Title Game, Hunter has a lot of buzz going in his favor. Profile.



Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt:



The biggest wild card of the 2019 Draft, Garland has been gaining a lot of traction ahead of the big night. Profile.



Jarrett Culver, G, Texas Tech:



An impressive 2019 season and Final Four run has propelled Culver into a lottery prospect. Profile.



Coby White, G, North Carolina:



Breaking Michael Jordan's freshman records at UNC, White is near the top of most big boards. Profile.



P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky:



Don't call him a one-and-done from Kentucky. Washington raised his stock with a second year in college. Profile.



Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga:



Hachimura was one of the best players in the NCAA last season, but evaluators see flaws in his game. Profile.



Cam Reddish, F, Duke:



Reddish took a backseat behind Williamson and Barrett at Duke, how much will it cost him? Profile.



Jaxon Hayes, F, Texas:



He's considered the best center of this draft class. Profile.



Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland:



You're not going to find a better rebounder in the draft than Fernando. Profile.



Bol Bol, C, Oregon:



The Oregon star dazzled when he was on the court, but that wasn't often. Profile.



Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech:



The Hokies' star is ready to contribute from the get-go. Profile.



Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky:



One of the many Wildcats projected to go in the first round, Johnson has a very high upside. Profile.



Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga:



The tip transfer last season in Spokane, Clarke provides a lot to like as a prospect. Profile.



KZ Okpala, F, Stanford:



The Cardinal looks to be one of the more NBA-ready prospects in this class. Profile.



Romeo Langford, G, Indiana:



The Hoosiers missed the tournament in March, and Langford's draft stock may have taken a hit as a result. Profile.



Sekou Doumbouya, F, France:



The French forward has a lot of suitors and will surely be one of the first international players off the board. Profile.



Kevin Porter Jr., G, Southern California:



A major wild card, Porter showed flashes at USC of a bona fide star, but couldn't stay on the floor. Profile.



Grant Williams, F, Tennessee:



After a solid career in Knoxville, Williams will look to elevate his game at the biggest level. Profile.

Wizards Pre-Draft Workouts:

There were not many players expected to go around the ninth pick that worked out for the Wizards. However, there are several prospects expected to go in the later rounds, or perhaps would not be drafted at all.

-Coby White, G, North Carolina

-Nassir Little, F, North Carolina

-Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky

-Brandon Better, G, Southern Utah

-Joe Cremo, G, Villanova

-Jon Davis, G, Charlotte

-Malik Dunbar, F, Auburn

-Paul Eboua, F, Africa

-Kaleb Johnson, F, Georgetown

-Aubrey Dawkins, G/F, UCF

-Jordan Caroline, F, Nevada

-Justin Robinson, G, Virginia Tech

-Kavell Bigby-Williams, F, LSU

-Elijah Thomas, F, Clemson

-William McDowell-White, G, Australia

-Bryce Brown, G, Auburn

-Jessie Govan, C, Georgetown

-Frank Howard, G, Syracuse

-Anthony Lee, G, Kutztown

Myles Stephens, G, Princeton

-Harry Froling, C, Australia

-Shizz Alston, G, Temple

-Shannon Bogues, G, Stephen F. Austin

-Jamall Gregory, G, Jacksonville State

-Trey Mourning, F, Georgetown

-Ed Polite Jr., F, Radford

-Trey Porter, Forward, Nevada

-Corey Davis, G, Houston

-Jaylen Hands, G, UCLA

-Lyle Hexom, F, Peru State

-Jonathan Kasibabu, C, Fairfield

-V.J. King, F, Louisville































































