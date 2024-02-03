NBA: Domantas Sabonis breaks Sacramento Kings record with 30th double-double

Domantas Sabonis (centre) was signed by the Kings in February 2022

Domantas Sabonis posted a 30th double-double in a row to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 133-122.

The Lithuanian claimed 26 points and 11 rebounds in Indianapolis to break Oscar Robertson's Kings record of 29 double-doubles in an NBA season.

Robertson still holds the longest overall double-double streak for the franchise with 31.

Trae Young scored 32 points and had 15 assists as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Phoenix Suns 129-120 in Atlanta.

Young, who has scored at least 30 points in 20 games this season, also recorded his 30th double-double of the campaign.

Nikola Jokic recorded 27 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Denver Nuggets to a 120-108 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook became only the 25th NBA player to reach 25,000 career points, scoring 23 off the bench in a 136-125 victory at the Detroit Pistons.

Zion Williamson scored with four seconds remaining to give the New Orleans Pelicans a dramatic 114-113 win at the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson finished with 33 points and eight rebounds, while Victor Wembanyama scored 16 points and made 14 rebounds for the Spurs.