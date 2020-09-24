NBA and Doc Rivers Reportedly Offer to Help Delonte West After Photo Surfaces Online

The NBA, Doc Rivers, Jameer Nelson, and the NBA Players Association have offered to help out former player Delonte West after a disturbing photo of him surfaced online.

A photo of Delonte West looking particularly rough surfaced earlier this week and went viral, with many showing concern for the 37-year-old. Reportedly taken in Dallas, he could be seen in dirty clothes and allegedly had asked for money on the street. TMZ reports that the league, his former coach Doc Rivers, and his former college teammate Jameer Nelson have already attempted to get in touch with him.

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — 🇯🇵 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

Earlier this year, a video showed him in handcuffs after he was beaten by an unnamed individual on the street. In the clip, an officer could be heard asking him why he had attacked someone else, to which he replied, "Walkin' down the street and he approached me with a gun." Later on in the clip, he could be heard saying, "I'm the real fucking president."

In January, it was reported that the NBPA had been in contact with West and trying to offer him support. They also said that they would be monitoring him throughout the year, and would assist him if he needed the help. Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge also confirmed that he tried to help West in the past.

"Delonte has obviously some troubles and some trials that he's trying to deal with in his life, and I just hope that he can fix his life and get back on a good path," Ainge said in January.

