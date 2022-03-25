NBA DFS: Yes, we're expecting Donovan Mitchell to have a big game

It feels like half the NBA is hurt right now, especially some key contributors. Players like Luka Doncic, Steph Curry and even Kyle Kuzma have been in and out of the lineup for the last few weeks. As a result, I’ve tried to stay away from teams with questionable statuses for DFS. That said, I still love taking advantage of bad defenses.

$37 UTA SG DONOVAN MITCHELL at CHA

The Charlotte Hornets have been a bottom-five defense all season. To take it one step further, I looked back at the last 10 games the Hornets played to see which position had the most success against them. My answer: shooting guards. The position is averaging 21.8 points in the last 10 with players like CJ McCollum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and even Trey Murphy coming off the bench for 25 or more points. With the way Donovan Mitchell has been playing, I’m not worried about spending the $37 on him. He’s averaging 35 points in his last four. The Jazz just lost two straight so it’s the perfect get-right spot against a defense like Charlotte's.

Donovan Mitchell should perform well on Friday's NBA slate. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

$24 DET PF JERAMI GRANT vs. WAS

The lesson here is to just fade Washington at all costs. The Wizards are without their two best players in Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. Beal is out for the season while Kuzma is dealing with right knee tendinitis. And there is nobody to protect against anyone that resembles a big man. Although Detroit doesn’t really have a solid big, 6-foot-8 power forward Jerami Grant has been crushing it. He’s averaging 21.9 points in his last 10 and just put up 28 against Washington on Dec. 8. The Wizards' defense hasn’t been that bad overall this season, giving up 111.6 point per game. But in the last 10 games, that average is up to 119.1 points allowed.

$18 POR C DREW EUBANKS vs. HOU

This game couldn’t have a total high enough for these two terrible defenses. Although the public would never want to watch this matchup, it’s awesome for DFS and props. The Houston Rockets have been the worst defense in the NBA all season. In the last 10 games, centers are averaging 20.1 points and 10.3 rebounds against the Rockets. Drew Eubanks has been playing really well for his price and averaging 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in his last seven games.