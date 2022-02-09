NBA DFS: Why Pascal Siakam should shine Wednesday night

There are only six NBA games Wednesday night. With the trade deadline on Thursday and the All-Star Game on Feb. 20, daily fantasy and betting the NBA aren't going to be easy.

My approach is to find the teams that shouldn’t see many changes in the next couple of weeks. Here are my two plays and a fade for the Wednesday DFS slate.

PLAY: $42 TOR PF Pascal Siakam vs. OKC

Siakam is one of the most consistent players on the Toronto Raptors. Not only can he put up offensive numbers, averaging 21.5 points, but he is also posting 8.7 rebounds per game. His rebounding should get a boost against Oklahoma City's league-worst rebounding defense. Against defenses bottom 10 in rebounding, Siakam is averaging 23 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. That’s including when Fred VanVleet is playing. The only statistical category that drops when VanVleet plays vs. when he doesn’t is Siakam’s assists. His assists drop by about one when VanVleet is on the floor. Until further notice, Siakam is my play over VanVleet.

Pascal Siakam is in a great spot in Wednesday's NBA DFS slate. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PLAY: $26 CHA SG Terry Rozier vs. CHI

Although the Bulls got off to a good start defensively, they’re down some key defensive players. Power forward Patrick Williams has been out since Oct. 28 with a left wrist injury. Guard Lonzo Ball has a small meniscus tear in his left knee and hasn’t played since Jan. 14. Shooting guard Alex Caruso is also out with a fractured right wrist. This is why the Bulls defense has gone from allowing 109.9 points per game to 117.3 in the last 15 games. With Hornets small forward Gordon Hayward suffering a left ankle injury on Monday night, he may not play. That could give Rozier more opportunities against a struggling Bulls defense. Chicago is also bottom 10 in points allowed in the paint. When facing a defense bottom 10 in points allowed in the paint, Rozier is averaging 21.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. This is another great spot for Rozier.

It’s rare I fade an entire game, however, these two teams are way too unpredictable. The Lakers have been a nightmare to bet on all year. Is it Anthony Davis? Is it LeBron James? Will Russell Westbrook surprise us this time? I hate the guessing game. As for the Blazers, they just traded away their second-best shooter in CJ McCollum. I want to monitor which player benefits from the McCollum trade. At that point, there may be a Blazers value play, but for now, it’s wait and see. To cap it all off, both these teams are on the second leg of back-to-backs. I’m going to do the best I can on a small slate of games to avoid picking players in this matchup.