NBA DFS: Three value plays for Wednesday night's slate

The NBA is hitting that point in the season where it feels like no one is playing. With the All-Star break and trade deadline looming and injuries to consider, planning ahead in the NBA feels impossible. However, we’re going to try by taking advantage of some horrible defenses in Yahoo Daily Fantasy on Wednesday night.

$28 CLE C Jarrett Allen

The only thing consistent about the Houston Rockets this year has been their terrible defense. The Rockets allow the most points per game at 116.9. When up against a bottom-10 defense, Allen is averaging 15.7 points and 11.4 rebounds. With the Rockets bottom 10 in points and rebounds allowed, it’s a good spot to play someone like Allen or Evan Mobley. The reason I chose Allen over Mobley in this spot is Allen's $2 cheaper and he averages about four more rebounds per game against bottom-10 defenses than. Allen is a good price at $28.

Terry Rozier could be scary on Wednesday night's NBA slate. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

$27 CHA SG Terry Rozier

A trend I’ve been tracking all season is how poorly the Boston Celtics have defended guards. The Celtics allow the fifth-most points per game to guards, with shooting guards averaging 17.7 points in their last 10 games against Boston. Rozier is averaging 17.8 points against bottom-10 defenses against guards. He also put up 28 against Boston on Jan. 19.

$23 ORL SF Franz Wagner

The Indiana Pacers have been a huge disappointment this season. Their defense is getting worse and their players are dropping like flies. Every time the Pacers are without Myles Turner, their defense hits a decline. Now with big man Domantas Sabonis in health and safety protocols, it’s going to be even easier for the Magic. The Pacers don’t just struggle overall defensively, but in the last 10 games they’ve allowed the second-most points per game to forwards. Wagner averaged 15.6 points in January and has been one of the hottest players in Orlando. I like him taking advantage of a bad Pacers defense Wednesday night.