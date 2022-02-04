NBA DFS: Target Jayson Tatum for Friday's slate

Injuries have made NBA daily fantasy frustrating lately. With a handful of great NBA players listed as game-time decisions on a regular basis, I’ve been trying to find the players who have been on the floor consistently.

Someone I wish I could give out for Friday night’s slate is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. The Charlotte Hornets have been struggling against point guards, who are averaging 23.9 points in the last 10 games against Charlotte. Unfortunately, with Garland day-to-day with a back injury, I have to look elsewhere for now.

$41 BOS SF Jayson Tatum at DET

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the worst defenses all season. They’re bottom 10 in points and rebounds allowed. Blowouts could talk you out of a pricey player like Tatum, but even when the Celtics blew out the Pelicans and Kings, Tatum put up 38 and 51 points, respectively. He’s also averaging 27.4 points against bottom-10 defenses. Tatum is worth the price against the Pistons.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a strong play for Friday's NBA DFS slate. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

$29 HOU C Christian Wood at SAS

The Rockets don’t have many offensive weapons. Their best shooter is their best defender, Christian Wood. He’s leading the team in points and rebounds and is up against a defense that's bottom 10 in points and rebounds allowed. The Spurs are also on the second leg of a back-to-back. Wood’s also averaging 21.2 points and 10.8 rebounds against defenses that are bottom 10 in points and rebounds allowed. I’m looking for Wood to have a 15-to-20-point performance with at least 10 rebounds against a struggling Spurs defense.

$20 UTA SF Bojan Bogdanovic vs. BKN

There hasn’t been a more talented team to plummet than the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets defense is bottom 10 in the league in the last month. In the last 10 games, Brooklyn’s allowing the sixth-most points per game. Forwards have had pretty good success against the Nets of late with five forwards in the last 10 games leading their respective teams in scoring. Bogdanovic is putting up 18.4 points per game since Jan. 1. With Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert hurt, Bogdanovic can step up against a struggling defense.