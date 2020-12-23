NBA DFS Plays Wednesday December 23
This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.
We’ll take a look at Wednesday’s twelve-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.
POINT GUARD
Kyle Lowry – Toronto (vs. New Orleans) - DK: $7,100 / FD: $8,300 / Yahoo: $31
Let’s face it, it’d be easy to just write up the biggest studs in the league at every position, but salary cap forces us to be judicial with our spending. Thus, while I have no problem if Luka Doncic is the star you absolutely must have, I think the discount you get with Lowry in a great matchup and game environment is a smart way to go. The Pelicans play at one of the fastest paces in the league, and have historically been fantastic for opposing point guards in fantasy. Lowry should contribute in every category tonight and be a solid cornerstone to build around.
Also Consider: Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Dejounte Murray, Coby White, Terry Rozier
SHOOTING GUARD
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City (at Houston) - DK: $7,500 (PG/G) / FD: $8,100 / Yahoo: $31(PG/G)
Gilgeous-Alexander is my must have player tonight. He’s the primary (only?) scoring option for the Thunder and should have an insane usage rate this season. I expect his salary to only go up from here, so while he might be popular, even on this huge slate, he still represents excellent value at the position of SG or G. Houston is a decent-sized favorite in this game, but it should be a fast and high scoring one…good for DFS on both sides.
Also Consider: James Harden, Josh Richardson, Devin Booker
SMALL FORWARD
Tobias Harris – Philadelphia (vs. Washington) - DK: $6,200 / FD: $6,600 / Yahoo: $27
Harris will often fly under the radar with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons healthy, but he’s a valuable part of this team on both sides of the ball. He’s a solid multi-category contributor night in and night out, another reasonably priced option that should fill the stat sheet in a fantastic matchup with the Wizards. Washington has been one of the best forward matchups in the league for a few years running.
Also Consider: Giannis Antetokounmpo, OG Anunoby, Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance, Jr.
POWER FORWARD
John Collins – Atlanta (at Chicago) - DK: $7,600 / FD: $7,700 / Yahoo: $27
This is assuming that Clint Capela will ultimately be ruled out for tonight’s game. Collins averaged a 20/10 double-double last season, can shoot threes, get to the line, and block shots. When healthy and given the minutes, he’s one of the best in the league, but priced for far less. This game carries one of the highest point totals of the night (231.5) and Atlanta is the small road favorite against a Chicago team that likely won’t be known for its defense again this season. I love this game for cheap production on both sides.
Also Consider: Zion Williamson, Aaron Gordon, Christian Wood, Bojan Bogdanovic
CENTER
Nikola Jokic - Denver (vs. Sacramento) - DK: $9,600/ FD: $9,700 / Yahoo: $42
As with all the other positions, there are a number of ways to spend or save at center tonight. If you’re spending, Jokic is my favorite play by a slim margin. The Nuggets have a high team total, and Jokic is heads and shoulders better than any big the Kings might throw at him. He has the perfect combination of high floor and unlimited upside, and is not the most expensive option on Yahoo or DraftKings.
Also Consider: Andre Drummond, Karl-Anthony Towns, Hassan Whiteside, DeMarcus Cousins
ADDITIONAL NOTES
Josh Richardson (G/F – DAL) could soak up some additional usage with Kristaps Porzingis out and Maxi Kleber possibly limited tonight. This is a great game to target, with the highest point total of the slate and both teams playing at a fast pace. I’m looking forward to watching it as well as picking on a few key pieces for my DFS lineups. His ability to play defense on the perimeter in addition to his scoring and peripheral production should earn him at least 30 MPG. With the Suns focusing a lot of defensive effort on Doncic, he may have an even easier time reaching value.
Terry Rozier (G - CHA) is a great way to save some salary cap tonight in another sneaky good game for DFS. All eyes are on LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, making their Hornets debuts, not to mention Devonte’ Graham. These guys are all more expensive than Rozier, who has repeatedly shown that he can fill a stat sheet whether he starts or comes off the bench. He’s a cheap way to fill your last G or Utility slot tonight.
Larry Nance, Jr. (PF/C - CLE) With Kevin Love ruled out, Nance immediately gains traction as an affordable forward option. He averaged a double-double as a starter last season, and gets a nice matchup with a Charlotte team that has struggled against opposing bigs. His positional eligibility is all over the place – C on Yahoo, SF on FanDuel, and PF/C on DraftKings. Nance is by far the best value on FanDuel ($5100).