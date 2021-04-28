NBA DFS Plays Wednesday 4/28

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Wednesday’s 10-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

POINT GUARD

Jordan Clarkson – Utah (at Sacramento) - DK: $6,900 / FD: $6,300 (SG) / Yahoo: $20

Whether PG or SG, expect Clarkson to be a popular play tonight. With no Donovan Mitchell or Mike Conley, he and Joe Ingles can expect higher than average usage rates. Add to that the fact that Sacramento ranks 30th in defensive efficiency and allows the fourth most overall fantasy points to opponents (No. 1 in the league to PGs). Clarkson has averaged about 32 fantasy points per game since Mitchell’s injury, without going below 30. In other words, he’s a very consistent option with a great salary everywhere except DK, where I’m using him despite the price in this game.

Also Consider: Ja Morant, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, Darius Garland, Dennis Schroder

Bargain Options: Derrick Rose, Facundo Campazzo, Coby White

SHOOTING GUARD

PJ Dozier – Denver (vs. New Orleans) - DK: $5,400 / FD: $4,800 / Yahoo: $14 (SF)

You can find a way to spend up for Paul George or Bradley Beal tonight, but starting with Dozier in this slot gives you some flexibility with your build. He’s been steadily producing while Jamal Murray and Will Barton have been out, with at least 20 fantasy points per game and upside near 50 in good matchups. Did I mention that the Pelicans give up the 10th most fantasy points to SG (and overall), ranking 27th in defensive efficiency? Dozier should continue to play about 25-30 MPG and return about a fantasy point per minute tonight.

Story continues

Also Consider: Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Bradley Beal

Bargain Options: Devonte’ Graham, Marcus Smart, PJ Dozier, Reggie Bullock, Cody Martin, Lou Williams

SMALL FORWARD

Michael Porter Jr. – Denver (vs. New Orleans) - DK: $8,600 / FD: $7,700 / Yahoo: $33

This is a game I’ll be targeting pretty heavily tonight. It carries a 228.5 point total (second highest on the slate) with the Nuggets favored by four points. Porter, like Dozier has seen increased opportunity due to his teammates’ injuries, or maybe he’s just starting to feel those post-season vibes that put him on everyone’s radar in the bubble last summer. Whatever it is, Porter is doing it all, with over 40 fantasy points in each of his last three games. He’s scored 96 real points in that span, making 18 threes. He’s also been above average against the Pelicans in two games so far this season. All in all, he’s a must-play at this salary on FanDuel, workable on Yahoo, and worth the sacrifice on DraftKings, where he is overpriced, imo.

Also Consider: Brandon Ingram, Jaylen Brown, Miles Bridges, DeMar DeRozan

Bargain Options: Cedi Osman, Joe Ingles

POWER FORWARD

Zion Williamson – New Orleans (at Denver) - DK: $10,200 / FD: $9,400 / Yahoo: $43

Williamson has a high floor – it’s what he’s best known for in DFS, but he also has some sweet upside, and in two games vs. Denver this season, it has come out. Averaging 54 fantasy points per game vs. the Nuggets, Zion has been the offensive driver of this team. I normally don’t target bigs against Nikola Jokic, but Williamson has redefined matchup-proof this season. Hopefully, the savings you can get at some other positions allow you to stock up on the stars from this game.

Also Consider: Julius Randle, Jayson Tatum (if he starts)

Bargain Options: Chuma Okeke, Robert Covington, Aaron Gordon, Kevin Love, Marcus Morris

CENTER

Andre Drummond – LA Lakers (at Washington) - DK: $7,400 / FD: $6,900 / Yahoo: $25

Drummond seems to have found his footing in LA, so even with Anthony Davis working back, I’m very comfortable starting Drummond in such a premier matchup. Washington is the league’s fastest-paced team, giving up the sixth-most overall fantasy points and sixth-most to centers. Check out Jarrett Allen’s recent game log vs. the Wizards – nuts! Drummond’s career as a double-double machine could be getting back on track as he has two in his last three games, including one 14-point, 19-rebound effort vs. Dallas last week. He also has five blocks and five steals in that span. It’s worth noting that this will be his best opportunity to exceed value so far. Again, FanDuel is the site with the most inefficient pricing.

Also Consider: Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Clint Capela

Bargain Options: Nerlens Noel, Willy Hernangomez (if Steven Adams is out)



ADDITIONAL NOTES

Willy Hernangomez (C – NOP) has been great every time he’s been asked to step in for Steven Adams. If Adams can’t go tonight, look for Hernangomez to produce once again. It’s not a great on-paper matchup with Jokic and the Nuggets, who are one of the worst center matchups for fantasy, but Hernangomez is so cheap I don’t care. At just $4300 (FD), $11 (Yahoo), and $4200 (DK), he’s an easy fit if he gets the nod.

Cedi Osman (SF – CLE) has been terrific in games without Collin Sexton lately, and the concussion will unfortunately keep Sexton sidelined tonight as well. In two games vs. Orlando this season, Osman is averaging 34 fantasy points. In 37-38 MPG in the last two Cavaliers games, Osman has done a little bit of everything to turn out back-to-back solid fantasy lines. He’s not the kind of player that I’m going to start with, but if I have the right amount of salary left for my F or Utility slot for Osman, I’m happy with it.

Cody Martin (SG – CHA) Shoutout to the Hornets for having two players named Cody, which is the name of my adorable yellow lab. Cody Martin has played over 30 minutes in the last two for the Hornets, and returned excellent value. Charlotte has played with different combinations since LaMelo Ball was injured, so make sure that Martin draws the start tonight before locking him in. If so, his low salary is a welcome relief for this slate.