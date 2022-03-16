NBA DFS Plays Wednesday March 16









The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Wednesday’s 12-game slate starting at 7:00 ET.

Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

POINT GUARD

Dejounte Murray – San Antonio (vs. Oklahoma City) - DK: $10,700 / FD: $10,700 / Yahoo: $50

Murray is arguably the most trustworthy PG in the league right now, so close to averaging a triple-double this season. He’s putting up significant stats in every category every night, and never lets you down. The matchup with the Thunder is obviously a great one; OKC gives up the second-most fantasy points overall and has great DvP to opposing guards. This game has a high total and the Spurs are big home favorites. In the three games these teams have played this season, the Spurs have only blown the Thunder out once, and Murray posted 67 fantasy points in that game. He’s the sure thing to start your lineups off tonight.

Also Consider: Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, De’Aaron Fox, Trae Young, Ish Smith, Davion Mitchell, Cam Payne, Brandon Williams

SHOOTING GUARD

Devin Booker – Phoenix (at Houston) - DK: $9,500 / FD: $9,700 / Yahoo: $43

With plenty of options on this huge slate, I’m also sticking with the safe play at SG. Booker should continue to shine while Chris Paul is out, with increased assists and steals and an easy 20-30 real points per game. Houston is a top guard matchup, and the best overall team for fantasy with the worst actual defensive rating, the highest turnover rate, and the second-highest pace. Booker is playing well above his season averages lately, and has done so vs. the Rockets in previous meetings. With all the value tonight, it’s no problem to spend up for the security and upside Booker offers.

Story continues

Also Consider: James Harden, D’Angelo Russell, Terry Rozier, Kevin Huerter, Cody Martin, Donovan Mitchell, Malik Monk, Justin Holiday

SMALL FORWARD

Bogdan Bogdanovic – Atlanta (at Charlotte) - DK: $6,300 / FD: $6,000 / Yahoo: $21

When you’re not sure where to look tonight, this game is a good place to start. It carries one of the highest point totals of the big night (238.5 over/under) and one of the narrowest spreads (Hornets minus-1.5). Charlotte offers a nice pace bump, the fourth-best SF DvP (fifth-best overall), and the second-worst rebounding rate in the league. Bogdanovic is solid for the price, and has 40-plus upside in the right matchup. He’s been terrible from three-point range lately, and still averaging over 30 fantasy points per game in the last two weeks.

Also Consider: Jayson Tatum, Mikal Bridges, Anthony Edwards, RJ Barrett, Khris Middleton, LeBron James

POWER FORWARD

Darius Bazley – Oklahoma City (at San Antonio) - DK: $5,600 / FD: $5,600 / Yahoo: $22

The Thunder haven’t been the most trustworthy team lately, but Bazley has played at least 35 MPG in four of his last five games, and his last two games have been outstanding. He scored at least 25 points with well-rounded peripherals in both, and in a matchup with the Spurs, he should keep it going. There might be other great plays here as well, especially if SGA gets ruled out, but Bazley is one I don’t mind locking in early. San Antonio plays fast and loose, and Bazley can string together these hot streaks. For the price and matchup, he’s a comfortable play tonight.

Also Consider: Julius Randle, Scottie Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley, Dorian Finney-Smith, Taurean Prince

CENTER

Mitchell Robinson – New York (vs. Portland) - DK: $5,800 / FD: $6,700 / Yahoo: $24

Every time I consider Robinson for DFS I hear the whisper of Admiral Akbar in my ear…it’s a trap. Yes, he’s one of those players that can look so good on paper and then be so bad on the court. His minutes vary a ton and all his numbers undergo wide swings. However, this keeps his salary relatively low. He’s coming off two extreme games – one a stacked double-double against Memphis for 50 fantasy points, one a paltry seven-point, five-rebound effort vs. Brooklyn that was semi-saved by his four blocks. I expect him to fall somewhere in the middle and would be happy with a 35-fantasy point game against a Trail Blazers team that ranks 29th in defensive rating and gives up the fourth-most overall fantasy points to opponents (they are also fourth-most generous to centers).

Also Consider: Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Clint Capela, Mason Plumlee, Olivier Sarr, Jakob Poeltl

Additional Notes

Olivier Sarr (C – OKC) If Sarr were to get the starting nod again tonight, he’d be a tantalizing value play. IF the Thunder want to really get a look at him, it makes sense to let him play. He saw 32 minutes Monday night, but is still at or near minimum salary everywhere. That game was against Charlotte, also a fantastic matchup for him, and he put up his second-best line of the season (22 fantasy points). Admittedly, I’m probably only considering him on FanDuel in tournaments, since it’s hard to fade all the great center options for him tonight. Keep an eye on the OKC starting lineup and strongly consider saving that U spot for Sarr if he’s starting tonight.

Ish Smith (G – WAS) Why won’t Washington just commit already? Smith is frequently seeing more minutes than starter Neto, but it’s still inconsistent. The Wizards are reeling amid a four-game losing streak, but still scoring a ton of points, and tonight are back home vs. Denver, one of the league’s best guard matchups. Smith’s salary is super-low across the industry, and he is averaging 25 fantasy points per game lately, with 40-fantasy point upside.

Taurean Prince (F – MIN) If Jared Vanderbilt is unable to go tonight, Prince would be a super value option. As is, he’s making contributions, and played 27 minutes Monday night when Jaden McDaniels was injured. This game has a ton of fantasy potential, and you could definitely take advantage with Russell or Towns. However, to save big, Prince could be the final piece you need at forward.