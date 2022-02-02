NBA DFS Plays Wednesday Feb. 2









This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Wednesday’s 9-game slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Davion Mitchell – Sacramento (vs. Brooklyn) - DK: $4,900 / FD: $5,700 / Yahoo: $12

This is set to be the game of the night for fantasy, with a 232-point total and a pretty narrow spread. The news about Fox will impact this play a little bit, but only if he’s deemed 100 percent healthy with no minutes restriction. After missing five games and remaining a game-time call, I think that’s unlikely. In his absence, Mitchell is averaging over 30 fantasy points per game, and the Nets are by far his best matchup. Brooklyn plays fast and has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing point guards this season.

Also Consider: Anfernee Simons, LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Kevin Porter Jr., Tyrese Maxey, Brandon Goodwin, Cole Anthony

SHOOTING GUARD

Terry Rozier – Charlotte (at Boston) - DK: $7,300 / FD: $6,800 / Yahoo: $27

Rozier is a super-solid play most nights and his salary is a nice fit for the kind of lineups I’m looking to build. This game should also be a good one to target, with most of the good matchups and pace boost benefitting Boston players, but Rozier was excellent in his first effort against the Celtics (LaMelo Ball also has nice numbers in two games against Boston this season if you prefer to pay up at PG). In that game a couple weeks ago, Rozier scored 28 points with 10 assists and four rebounds. A replica is no guarantee, but the competitive nature of the game and Rozier’s secure minutes make him a safe option with upside.

Also Consider: Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Giddey, James Harden

SMALL FORWARD

Norman Powell – Portland (at LA Lakers) - DK: $6,300 / FD: $6,700 / Yahoo: $26

The Trail Blazers should have both Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons available tonight, but Powell is my preferred play from Portland tonight. For one thing, he fills a difficult SF slot, especially on Yahoo, and another is that he’s playing crazy high MPG right now (average 36-37 MPG over the last four). The Lakers are overall the eighth-best matchup for fantasy, a number that might under-represent the appeal when LeBron James is out (he’s doubtful tonight). Portland players should benefit from a pace bump as LA ranks third in that stat, and accordingly, Vegas has a high total and narrow spread on this one too. Powell should be a lock to score in the double-digits and turn in another 30-ish fantasy point line for a reasonable price tonight.

Also Consider: Jayson Tatum, Justin Holiday, Dorian Finney-Smith

POWER FORWARD

Isaiah Jackson – Indiana (vs. Orlando) - DK: $5,400 / FD: $6,000 / Yahoo: $18

Using multiple players from this game isn’t the worst strategy, but I’m starting with Jackson. The Pacers front court is totally devastated right now, and Jackson is living up to the opportunity and the hype. He posted a double-double in his first start Monday night, a huge 26-point, 10-rebound effort with two blocks, but he has double-digit points and at least one three-pointer in each of the last three games as well. Expect very high roster percentages across the industry, but don’t fade this amazing value in one of the absolute best matchups in the league.

Also Consider: Evan Mobley, Kyle Kuzma, Chuma Okeke, Marquese Chriss, Royce O’Neale

CENTER

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia (vs. Washington) - DK: $12,000 / FD: $10,900 / Yahoo: $53

Building a relatively conservative cheap-mid tier lineup allows you to roster a star center. Between Embiid, who rested Monday and should be ultra-fresh for tonight, and Jokic, who is playing on a back-to-back and significantly more expensive, I’m taking Embiid. If you want to extend for Jokic, I have no issue with it – he’s averaging 63 fantasy points per game against the Jazz, who are without Gobert again tonight. Embiid and the 76ers will face a Wizards team that is on a six-game losing streak and against whom he is averaging just below his season average in fantasy points per game (54). I think he’ll post at least that tonight, and I’m finding the savings over Jokic useful.

Also Consider: Nikola Jokic, Kevin Love/Jarrett Allen, Robert Williams

Additional Notes

Marquese Chriss (PF – DAL) It’s not exactly a body of work, but Chriss has looked pretty all-around solid in his last two games for the Mavs. With Porzingis out, he should enjoy around 20 MPG, and he has exceeded a fantasy point per minute by a lot in these last two games. Add the fact that he had a surprisingly nice game vs. the Thunder back in early January, when Porzingis was also sidelined. He’s certainly a risk to bust, but at the bare minimum $3K on DraftKings ($12 Yahoo, $5000 FD) he’s a small risk with plenty of reward.

Jordan Clarkson (G – UTA) and Mike Conley are both good options tonight as the Jazz are piling up the injuries. Clarkson is cheaper and gets the nod with both guards getting a great matchup with the Nuggets’ backcourt and having a similar range of outcomes. Clarkson popped up on the injury report today, so keep an eye on his status leading up to lock. Jared Butler would be a nice value if Clarkson were to miss the game (he might be anyway as he's been doing well the last three games).

Tre Mann (PG – OKC) is another flier at G that might allow you a significant upgrade elsewhere. He’s played well in the last two games for the Thunder, and if he continues to see 25 MPG, he should be able to produce another 20-ish fantasy point line. Dallas isn’t a great matchup, but he’s still minimum salary on Yahoo and probably cheap enough to consider on the other two sites ($4200 DK, $4500 FD).