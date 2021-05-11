Breaking News:

Medina Spirit will run Preakness Stakes following Kentucky Derby controversy

NBA DFS Plays Tuesday 5/11

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Renee Miller
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Tuesday’s 11-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

POINT GUARD

Malachi FlynnToronto Raptors (vs. LA Clippers) - DK: $5,300 / FD: $5,000 / Yahoo: $12

With both Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet out again tonight, it’s a good idea to fire on Flynn. In this scenario, he’s been worth the salary just about every time. He’s coming off a 30-plus fantasy point game in which he played 26 minutes. He should get at least that tonight as the Raptors are pretty much letting the rest of the season slip by quietly. The Clippers are favored by a ton of points here as a solid defensive unit, but if you look at their DvP, point guard is the best position to target against them.

Also Consider: Jrue Holiday, Delon Wright, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry

Bargain Options: T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Killian Hayes, Derrick Rose, Goran Dragic

SHOOTING GUARD

Donte DiVincenzo – Milwaukee Bucks (vs. Orlando) - DK: $5,300 / FD: $5,300 / Yahoo: $16

The Bucks lost badly to the Spurs Monday night, with most of the starters turning in forgettable lines in fewer minutes than normal. That makes DiVincenzo’s performance stand out all the more. What’s more important, last night marked his fourth consecutive game with at least 32 fantasy points. His scoring is pretty steady, but recently he’s been compiling an abundance of rebounds and assists that really help his line. The matchup tonight should be an easy one to keep that streak going, given that the Magic rank 24th in defensive efficiency and give up the seventh-most overall fantasy points (second-most to opposing shooting guards).

Also Consider: Buddy Hield, Terry Rozier, Zach LaVine, Paul George

Bargain Options: Seth Curry, Gary Trent, Dwayne Bacon, Terence Davis

SMALL FORWARD

Saddiq Bey – Detroit (vs. Minnesota) - DK: $6,600 / FD: $6,000 / Yahoo: $24

Detroit players get a nice pace boost as they take on the second-fastest team in the league tonight, and it also helps their cause that the Timberwolves are the second-most generous fantasy opponent, ranking just 28th in defensive efficiency. They are particularly susceptible to opposing wings. Meanwhile, Detroit is letting the young players run the floor, and while that has caused their salaries to creep up, I like all of Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Bey tonight. Bey is a solid play with 40-plus fantasy point upside in this good matchup. Keeping the salaries of the core lineup low so far enables a lot of flexibility to roster an extra star tonight.

Also Consider: Kawhi Leonard, Khris Middleton, Michael Porter Jr.

Bargain Options: Maurice Harkless, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Richardson

POWER FORWARD

Tobias Harris – Philadelphia 76ers (at Indiana) - DK: $7,200 / FD: $6,900 / Yahoo: $27

As of this writing, Joel Embiid is questionable with an illness. If he’s out, I like Harris more, but even if both play tonight, this is an important game for the 76ers. They can clinch the No. 1 seed in the East with a ninth consecutive win. Harris is priced fairly as a high floor guy with occasional upside. He’s not going to tank your lineup, but he’s rarely going to push it to the top of the standings, either. As a safe, affordable option, I like him in one of the best frontcourt matchups in the league.

Also Consider: Jayson Tatum, Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis

Bargain Options: Isaiah Stewart, Lauri Markkanen, Juan Toscano-Anderson

CENTER

Nikola Vucevic – Chicago Bulls (vs. Brooklyn) - DK: $10,300 / FD: $9,800 / Yahoo: $41

Vucevic’s salary is high, yes, but he’s still only the fifth-most expensive center on Yahoo and DraftKings. He’s been finding his way nicely in Chicago over the past week with three huge double-doubles (one was actually a triple-double). Brooklyn is an average defensive opponent but they have trouble with opposing bigs. They’ve been starting Blake Griffin in a small ball lineup, but even if they pivot to DeAndre Jordan or give Nicolas Claxton more minutes, it’s advantage Vucevic any way you look at it. This game has one of the higher over/unders with the Bulls modest underdogs at home. Should be a great one for DFS.

Also Consider: Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid (if healthy)

Bargain Options: Moses Brown, Deandre Ayton, Khem Birch (if Chris Boucher remains out)

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Killian Hayes (PG – DET) as noted above is getting plenty of run and has shown substantial upside when he plays enough minutes in good matchups. The stars should align on those fronts again tonight, with Minnesota ranking fifth in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards (third overall). Hayes is coming off a great 21-point game vs. Chicago, playing with confidence but with a salary of just $5400 DK, $13 Yahoo, and $5200 FD.

Terence Davis (G/F – SAC) will look to continue his hot stretch as long as Harrison Barnes remains out of the lineup. We’ve written about Delon Wright in this space ad nauseum, and his salary has finally caught up with his production. Thus, to continue taking advantage of the Kings’ good matchups on the cheap, look at Davis. He’s played over 30 MPG in three of the last four games, two vs. the Thunder, and Davis is averaging about 33 fantasy points per game vs. Oklahoma City. With no need to rush Barnes back, I’m confident that Davis will continue to reach value.

Evan Fournier (SG – BOS) is highlighted here to make sure you don’t overlook this important game. There are options on both sides, as the outcome has seeding implications for both teams. The critical sixth seed is on the line tonight! Fournier should continue to be a major focus of the Celtics offense with Jaylen Brown sidelined, yet costs you just nine percent (Yahoo) or 10 percent of your salary cap (FD and DK). He’s coming off a terrific effort vs. the Heat Sunday, with 31 real points.

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Fatigue a 'good problem' to have, says Barty

    Since leaving Australia in March for the first time in more than a year, the 25-year-old won the Miami Open, reached the quarters in Charleston, beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final before reaching the decider at the Madrid WTA 1000 event. Barty, who is building towards the French Open at the end of the month, also won the doubles with American Jennifer Brady at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. After losing to Belarusian Sabalenka in Madrid on Saturday, Barty said being tired meant she was doing something right.

  • Canada to play 2 more home World Cup qualifiers in U.S.

    As Canada continues to wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic, the country's national soccer team will play two more of its home World Cup qualifying matches south of the border in June. Canada will face Aruba in Bradenton, Fla., on June 5, and will take on Suriname in suburban Chicago on June 8, Canada Soccer confirmed Monday. The games are Canada's last two of four matches in CONCACAF Group B. A March 26 Canadian home match against Bermuda was held in Orlando, Fla., which Canada won 5-1.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Chiefs cut TE who wanted salary converted to Bitcoin

    The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The recent additions of veteran Blake Bell in free agency and former Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft apparently made Culkin expendable.

  • Panthers DT DaQuan Jones nails the Tim Tebow deal in a tweet

    Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.

  • Two Team Penske crew chiefs to miss Dover race

    Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski each will be without their crew chief in Sunday's Cup race.

  • Former NFL QB Colt Brennan dies at 37

    Colt Brennan, a record-breaking quarterback in college at Hawaii who had a brief pro football career, has died at the age of 37. Hawaii News Now reported that details about his passing were not immediately available, but Brennan is believed to have been at a rehabilitation facility in California at the time of his death. [more]

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Jarred Kelenic kicks off Promotion Season

    Touted Seattle outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic is expected to join the Mariners Thursday. It's time to get excited. Scott Pianowski breaks down the fantasy impact.

  • The Pistons are pulling off possibly one of the all-time great tank jobs in NBA history

    We’re not saying anyone should vote general manager Troy Weaver as executive of the year for fielding a team that could post a .278 winning percentage, but this isn’t easy to pull off.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Spurs' record-setting 1st half ends Bucks' streak, 146-125

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) The San Antonio Spurs used the agony of their most humiliating defeat this season as motivation for an uplifting victory, and it couldn't have come at a better time. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins vs. Capitals preview, prediction

    The Bruins will face the Capitals in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting Saturday night. We preview the series, the key matchups, players to watch and a prediction.

  • Even with Tim Tebow's position switch, is that good enough reason for Jaguars to sign him? Here's who benefits the most.

    The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.

  • Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.

  • Bob Baffert acknowledges using ointment on Medina Spirit that includes betamethasone

    Trainer Bob Baffert says Otomax could be the source of the drug that has put Medina Spirit's victory in Kentucky Derby in jeopardy.

  • Report: Broncos believe getting QB Aaron Rodgers is a ‘real possibility’

    The Packers have said they won't trade QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Broncos still believe there is a "real possibility" of getting something done for the MVP.

  • Devin Bush complains about Tim Tebow getting a job, then complains that the media noticed

    People in the NFL are reacting to Tim Tebow likely returning to the NFL. And people whose job it is to react to the reactions of people in the NFL are reacting to the reaction. And the reaction isn’t ideal. Steelers linebacker Devin Bush posted a tweet complaining about Tim Tebow getting a job in [more]

  • Chiefs release 3 players ahead of rookie minicamp

    Chiefs rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 14 and the team needed space to sign undrafted rookies.

  • How should Celtics 'shake things up' after disappointing season?

    The Boston Celtics' disappointing season suggests change could be coming this summer. What that change could look like is unclear, however.