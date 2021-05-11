NBA DFS Plays Tuesday 5/11

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Tuesday’s 11-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Malachi Flynn – Toronto Raptors (vs. LA Clippers) - DK: $5,300 / FD: $5,000 / Yahoo: $12

With both Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet out again tonight, it’s a good idea to fire on Flynn. In this scenario, he’s been worth the salary just about every time. He’s coming off a 30-plus fantasy point game in which he played 26 minutes. He should get at least that tonight as the Raptors are pretty much letting the rest of the season slip by quietly. The Clippers are favored by a ton of points here as a solid defensive unit, but if you look at their DvP, point guard is the best position to target against them.

Also Consider: Jrue Holiday, Delon Wright, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry

Bargain Options: T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Killian Hayes, Derrick Rose, Goran Dragic

SHOOTING GUARD

Donte DiVincenzo – Milwaukee Bucks (vs. Orlando) - DK: $5,300 / FD: $5,300 / Yahoo: $16

The Bucks lost badly to the Spurs Monday night, with most of the starters turning in forgettable lines in fewer minutes than normal. That makes DiVincenzo’s performance stand out all the more. What’s more important, last night marked his fourth consecutive game with at least 32 fantasy points. His scoring is pretty steady, but recently he’s been compiling an abundance of rebounds and assists that really help his line. The matchup tonight should be an easy one to keep that streak going, given that the Magic rank 24th in defensive efficiency and give up the seventh-most overall fantasy points (second-most to opposing shooting guards).

Also Consider: Buddy Hield, Terry Rozier, Zach LaVine, Paul George

Bargain Options: Seth Curry, Gary Trent, Dwayne Bacon, Terence Davis

SMALL FORWARD

Saddiq Bey – Detroit (vs. Minnesota) - DK: $6,600 / FD: $6,000 / Yahoo: $24

Detroit players get a nice pace boost as they take on the second-fastest team in the league tonight, and it also helps their cause that the Timberwolves are the second-most generous fantasy opponent, ranking just 28th in defensive efficiency. They are particularly susceptible to opposing wings. Meanwhile, Detroit is letting the young players run the floor, and while that has caused their salaries to creep up, I like all of Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Bey tonight. Bey is a solid play with 40-plus fantasy point upside in this good matchup. Keeping the salaries of the core lineup low so far enables a lot of flexibility to roster an extra star tonight.

Also Consider: Kawhi Leonard, Khris Middleton, Michael Porter Jr.

Bargain Options: Maurice Harkless, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Richardson

POWER FORWARD

Tobias Harris – Philadelphia 76ers (at Indiana) - DK: $7,200 / FD: $6,900 / Yahoo: $27

As of this writing, Joel Embiid is questionable with an illness. If he’s out, I like Harris more, but even if both play tonight, this is an important game for the 76ers. They can clinch the No. 1 seed in the East with a ninth consecutive win. Harris is priced fairly as a high floor guy with occasional upside. He’s not going to tank your lineup, but he’s rarely going to push it to the top of the standings, either. As a safe, affordable option, I like him in one of the best frontcourt matchups in the league.

Also Consider: Jayson Tatum, Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis

Bargain Options: Isaiah Stewart, Lauri Markkanen, Juan Toscano-Anderson

CENTER

Nikola Vucevic – Chicago Bulls (vs. Brooklyn) - DK: $10,300 / FD: $9,800 / Yahoo: $41

Vucevic’s salary is high, yes, but he’s still only the fifth-most expensive center on Yahoo and DraftKings. He’s been finding his way nicely in Chicago over the past week with three huge double-doubles (one was actually a triple-double). Brooklyn is an average defensive opponent but they have trouble with opposing bigs. They’ve been starting Blake Griffin in a small ball lineup, but even if they pivot to DeAndre Jordan or give Nicolas Claxton more minutes, it’s advantage Vucevic any way you look at it. This game has one of the higher over/unders with the Bulls modest underdogs at home. Should be a great one for DFS.

Also Consider: Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid (if healthy)

Bargain Options: Moses Brown, Deandre Ayton, Khem Birch (if Chris Boucher remains out)



ADDITIONAL NOTES

Killian Hayes (PG – DET) as noted above is getting plenty of run and has shown substantial upside when he plays enough minutes in good matchups. The stars should align on those fronts again tonight, with Minnesota ranking fifth in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards (third overall). Hayes is coming off a great 21-point game vs. Chicago, playing with confidence but with a salary of just $5400 DK, $13 Yahoo, and $5200 FD.

Terence Davis (G/F – SAC) will look to continue his hot stretch as long as Harrison Barnes remains out of the lineup. We’ve written about Delon Wright in this space ad nauseum, and his salary has finally caught up with his production. Thus, to continue taking advantage of the Kings’ good matchups on the cheap, look at Davis. He’s played over 30 MPG in three of the last four games, two vs. the Thunder, and Davis is averaging about 33 fantasy points per game vs. Oklahoma City. With no need to rush Barnes back, I’m confident that Davis will continue to reach value.

Evan Fournier (SG – BOS) is highlighted here to make sure you don’t overlook this important game. There are options on both sides, as the outcome has seeding implications for both teams. The critical sixth seed is on the line tonight! Fournier should continue to be a major focus of the Celtics offense with Jaylen Brown sidelined, yet costs you just nine percent (Yahoo) or 10 percent of your salary cap (FD and DK). He’s coming off a terrific effort vs. the Heat Sunday, with 31 real points.