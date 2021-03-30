NBA DFS Plays Tuesday 3/30

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Tuesday’s 4-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Terry Rozier – Charlotte (at Washington) - DK: $7,700 / FD: $7,500 / Yahoo: $29

Washington remains one of the best matchups for DFS in the league, and they are on the second leg of a back-to-back tonight. This is expected to be a high scoring and close game, with the Wizards playing at the league’s fastest-pace and both teams lacking in defensive efficiency. Rozier has been a quality play since LaMelo Ball’s injury, and is essentially a lock for around 40 fantasy points, exactly what he did the first time the Hornets played the Wizards. His last two games have both been double-doubles, but in different categories. He’s got the near triple-double upside you want with a solid floor.

Also Consider: Trae Young, Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook

SHOOTING GUARD

Dwayne Bacon – Orlando (at LA Clippers) - DK: $5,700 / FD: $6,000 / Yahoo: $14

Orlando has some rotational pieces still to figure out, but Bacon should remain firmly embedded as the optimal two-guard here. He’s been over 30 fantasy points and over 30 MPG in the last two games, so although the matchup on paper isn’t a great one, I’m trusting him as long as he’s starting. In addition to high volume shooting and scoring, Bacon is capable of posting big numbers in the peripheral categories too. He had eight rebounds vs. the Lakers Sunday, and six assists vs. Portland last Friday. Like Rozier, that versatility gives him some nice upside for the price.

Also Consider: Devin Booker, Devonte’ Graham

Bargain Options: Terrence Mann

SMALL FORWARD

Michael Porter, Jr. – Denver (vs. Philadelphia) - DK: $6,700 / FD: $6,500 / Yahoo: $28

I wasn’t sure how Porter’s value would be with Aaron Gordon joining the team, but it looks to have given him a slight boost if anything. Porter has had some ups and downs this season, but is currently playing some of the most consistently good basketball of his young career. Despite some fluctuations in his playing time, Porter is getting up about the same number of shots per game, is hitting threes pretty steadily, and isn’t a bad rebounder, either. He’s a safe, semi-discount option for tonight’s small slate.

Also Consider: Kawhi Leonard, Gordon Hayward

Bargain Options: Rui Hachimura, DeAndre Hunter (questionable)

POWER FORWARD

Tobias Harris – Philadelphia (at Denver) - DK: $8,500 / FD: $8,600 / Yahoo: $39

Harris is another player who screams “high floor” but has some upside as well. Since Joel Embiid has been out, Harris is filling all the gaps. The 76ers might not benefit from the Nuggets’ slow pace, but Denver ranks just 26th in defensive efficiency, and this is a good matchup for forwards. Not that matchups matter a ton for a player like Harris who finds ways to fill up the stat sheet regardless of opponent.

Also Consider: John Collins (tournament play)

Bargain Options: P.J. Washington, Chuma Okeke

CENTER

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs. Philadelphia) - DK: $10,500 / FD: $11,300 / Yahoo: $56

Jokic is the player I don’t want to be without on a small slate. He, too, has an awesome floor, but his upside is so great that if he does have one of his 70-fantasy point games and you’ve faded it, you’re going to be out of it. No complaints about the matchup with the 76ers minus Embiid, and Denver is the small home favorite here. Jamal Murray, Porter, and Jokic should all benefit if Philly pushes the pace tonight. Basically, if you can afford him, and you can, there’s no argument against Jokic in cash games.

Also Consider: Clint Capela, Deandre Ayton

Bargain Options: Ivica Zubac, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. (tournament play)



ADDITIONAL NOTES

Terrence Mann (G – LAC) feels a little bit risky, but I can’t really find a reason why the Clippers wouldn’t continue to give him run. Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Paul George are all questionable, at best, and Mann has been terrific with his recent opportunity. In the games where he’s played at least 25 MPG, he’s averaged at least a fantasy point per minute, and that includes four of his last five games. Orlando is a great matchup, and the fact that the Clippers are such big favorites might even give Mann some additional court time tonight.

Devonte’ Graham (G – CHA) is not a must-play, but I do like him here if you have the salary. That statement gets more emphasis if Malik Monk is out again, as Graham played notably more minutes (39) without Monk on Sunday. Still, Graham has been solid with Ball missing time recently, and should continue to reach value in this good matchup.

Deandre Ayton (C – PHX) If you must come down from Jokic for salary-saving purposes, or want to differentiate in tournaments, I’d look at Ayton tonight. Capela is a great rebounder, true, but Ayton has as much fantasy range as several more expensive center options tonight. Ayton slightly edges Capela in true shooting percent and assist ratio, providing a solid floor for a lot less salary. Plus, Ayton could be super low-rostered tonight so his big game, if it comes, could really boost your lineup.