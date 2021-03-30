NBA DFS Plays Tuesday 3/30

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Renee Miller
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Tuesday’s 4-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

POINT GUARD

Terry Rozier – Charlotte (at Washington) - DK: $7,700 / FD: $7,500 / Yahoo: $29

Washington remains one of the best matchups for DFS in the league, and they are on the second leg of a back-to-back tonight. This is expected to be a high scoring and close game, with the Wizards playing at the league’s fastest-pace and both teams lacking in defensive efficiency. Rozier has been a quality play since LaMelo Ball’s injury, and is essentially a lock for around 40 fantasy points, exactly what he did the first time the Hornets played the Wizards. His last two games have both been double-doubles, but in different categories. He’s got the near triple-double upside you want with a solid floor.

Also Consider: Trae Young, Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook

SHOOTING GUARD

Dwayne Bacon – Orlando (at LA Clippers) - DK: $5,700 / FD: $6,000 / Yahoo: $14

Orlando has some rotational pieces still to figure out, but Bacon should remain firmly embedded as the optimal two-guard here. He’s been over 30 fantasy points and over 30 MPG in the last two games, so although the matchup on paper isn’t a great one, I’m trusting him as long as he’s starting. In addition to high volume shooting and scoring, Bacon is capable of posting big numbers in the peripheral categories too. He had eight rebounds vs. the Lakers Sunday, and six assists vs. Portland last Friday. Like Rozier, that versatility gives him some nice upside for the price.

Also Consider: Devin Booker, Devonte’ Graham

Bargain Options: Terrence Mann

SMALL FORWARD

Michael Porter, Jr. – Denver (vs. Philadelphia) - DK: $6,700 / FD: $6,500 / Yahoo: $28

I wasn’t sure how Porter’s value would be with Aaron Gordon joining the team, but it looks to have given him a slight boost if anything. Porter has had some ups and downs this season, but is currently playing some of the most consistently good basketball of his young career. Despite some fluctuations in his playing time, Porter is getting up about the same number of shots per game, is hitting threes pretty steadily, and isn’t a bad rebounder, either. He’s a safe, semi-discount option for tonight’s small slate.

Also Consider: Kawhi Leonard, Gordon Hayward

Bargain Options: Rui Hachimura, DeAndre Hunter (questionable)

POWER FORWARD

Tobias Harris – Philadelphia (at Denver) - DK: $8,500 / FD: $8,600 / Yahoo: $39

Harris is another player who screams “high floor” but has some upside as well. Since Joel Embiid has been out, Harris is filling all the gaps. The 76ers might not benefit from the Nuggets’ slow pace, but Denver ranks just 26th in defensive efficiency, and this is a good matchup for forwards. Not that matchups matter a ton for a player like Harris who finds ways to fill up the stat sheet regardless of opponent.

Also Consider: John Collins (tournament play)

Bargain Options: P.J. Washington, Chuma Okeke

CENTER

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs. Philadelphia) - DK: $10,500 / FD: $11,300 / Yahoo: $56

Jokic is the player I don’t want to be without on a small slate. He, too, has an awesome floor, but his upside is so great that if he does have one of his 70-fantasy point games and you’ve faded it, you’re going to be out of it. No complaints about the matchup with the 76ers minus Embiid, and Denver is the small home favorite here. Jamal Murray, Porter, and Jokic should all benefit if Philly pushes the pace tonight. Basically, if you can afford him, and you can, there’s no argument against Jokic in cash games.

Also Consider: Clint Capela, Deandre Ayton

Bargain Options: Ivica Zubac, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. (tournament play)

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Terrence Mann (G – LAC) feels a little bit risky, but I can’t really find a reason why the Clippers wouldn’t continue to give him run. Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Paul George are all questionable, at best, and Mann has been terrific with his recent opportunity. In the games where he’s played at least 25 MPG, he’s averaged at least a fantasy point per minute, and that includes four of his last five games. Orlando is a great matchup, and the fact that the Clippers are such big favorites might even give Mann some additional court time tonight.

Devonte’ Graham (G – CHA) is not a must-play, but I do like him here if you have the salary. That statement gets more emphasis if Malik Monk is out again, as Graham played notably more minutes (39) without Monk on Sunday. Still, Graham has been solid with Ball missing time recently, and should continue to reach value in this good matchup.

Deandre Ayton (C – PHX) If you must come down from Jokic for salary-saving purposes, or want to differentiate in tournaments, I’d look at Ayton tonight. Capela is a great rebounder, true, but Ayton has as much fantasy range as several more expensive center options tonight. Ayton slightly edges Capela in true shooting percent and assist ratio, providing a solid floor for a lot less salary. Plus, Ayton could be super low-rostered tonight so his big game, if it comes, could really boost your lineup.

Recommended Stories

  • NBA DFS Plays Wednesday 3/31

    Renee Miller runs down the best plays at each position for Wednesday's 10-game NBA DFS slate (Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Younger Sixers impressed with what Danny Green brings to the team

    The younger members of the Philadelphia 76ers are impressed by what Danny Green brings to the team.

  • Terry Rozier has outperformed his Hornets contract; should the team address that now?

    How NBA extension rules would impact what Hornets could do with Terry Rozier

  • NBA GPP Pivots: Wednesday 3/31

    Spencer Limbach uncovers some sneaky-good NBA GPP Pivots away from the popular picks for Wednesday, March 31. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

  • College Hoops DFS Plays: Tuesday 3/30

    Spencer Limbach finds the best College Hoops DFS Plays and Bargains for the two-game Elite 8 slate on Tuesday, March 30. (USA Today Sports)

  • Sixers vs. Nuggets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

    The Philadelphia 76ers continue the road trip against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

  • NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Tuesday, March 30th | Nikola Jokic

    NBA DFS action on Tuesday, March 30, locks at 7 p.m. ET with four-game main slate on Yahoo, DraftKings, FanDuel and SuperDraft. Before you lock in your lineups, make sure to check out Awesemo’s daily fantasy basketball picks, rankings and projections. Let’s dig into some NBA DFS and daily fantasy basketball picks, including Nikola Jokic, […] The post NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Tuesday, March 30th | Nikola Jokic appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Top blocks from Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

    Top blocks from Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/29/2021

  • Notable Modified races at Martinsville: the early years

    Modified racing at Martinsville is filled with memorable moments. Leading up to the Modified return to the track, here are selected some of the biggest and most important races in Martinsville history. 1948: The Birth of a Jewel In a field including NASCAR founder Bill France, Buck Baker and Tim Flock, it was Fonty Flock […]

  • James Harden after 44-point night: 'I feel like I am the MVP'

    Is Harden right?

  • Yankees announce slew of roster moves, including Miguel Andujar to IL

    The Yankees announced a slew of roster moves on Wednesday ahead of Opening Day, including Miguel Andujar to the IL.

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

    Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

  • JJ Redick sounds off on Pelicans front office, says they can’t be trusted

    After a surprise trade to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline, JJ Redick sounded off on the Pelicans front office, saying they can't be trusted.

  • Davante Adams shares who around the NFL he'd most like to play alongside, the joys of being a #GirlDad

    The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.

  • Russell Westbrook hits back at Stephen A. Smith: 'A championship don't change my life'

    After Stephen A. Smith made remarks critical of Russell Westbrook, citing no titles, Westbrook addressed the comments in a postgame press conference.

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about why the team focused on defense in free agency

    The Minnesota Vikings focused on the defense in 2021 NFL free agency with signing like Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson.

  • Bucks at Lakers: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Wednesday

    Andre Drummond will make his Lakers debut in what will be the last Lakers home game for two weeks.

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.