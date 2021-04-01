NBA DFS Plays: Thursday 4/1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Spencer Limbach
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.



This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Thursday’s seven-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Terry Rozier - Charlotte (at Brooklyn) - DK: $8,000 / FD: $7,500 / Yahoo: $31

LaMelo Ball will continue to miss time moving forward, and Rozier will keep picking up the slack. Ball has missed the last five games, and Rozier has stepped up with 42+ FP in three of those. Consider that his baseline in a high-scoring matchup (224 over/under) with the Nets - who rank 23rd in defensive efficiency vs. point guards. It’s pretty easy to fit Rozier into a lineup tonight, and I highly recommend that strategy.

Also Consider: Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson

Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections, and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

SHOOTING GUARD

Collin Sexton - Cleveland (vs. Philadelphia) - DK: $7,200 / FD: $7,500 / Yahoo: $29

Sexton has been incredible from a fantasy standpoint, and his salary hasn’t shot up too much despite that. He’s seeing 36-40 minutes in competitive games, resulting in 45+ fantasy points in two of his last four. I’m thinking he can get to that level against a Philadelphia team that ranks 27th in defensive efficiency to shooting guards. The last time these two squads met, Sexton went for 44 fantasy points (Feb. 27). This is where I’d put four “eye” emojis in the article if it formatted properly (or maybe a rocket?).

Also Consider: Devonte Graham, Terance Mann, Josh Hart

SMALL FORWARD

Rui Hachimura - Washington (at Detroit) - DK: $6,800 / FD: $6,000 / Yahoo: $25

Davis Bertans has been out for a few weeks now (will continue to miss time), and Rui Hachimura has really stepped up in his place. Rui is seeing 35-40 minutes per contest, helping him notch 37+ fantasy points in three of his last four. His salary is a tad expensive on DraftKings, but I’m still looking to him through all formats on FanDuel and Yahoo. Facing a below-average Detroit defense in one of the highest-scoring games of the night should help Rui continue his rewarding fantasy pace.

Also Consider: Gordon Hayward, Joe Harris, Bogdan Bogdanovic

POWER FORWARD

Zion Williamson - New Orleans (vs. Orlando) - DK: $9,200 / FD: $9,500 / Yahoo: $43

Zion is questionable as of Thursday morning, so we’ll need to check his status throughout the day. His thumb injury isn’t considered too serious, but he could still miss a game or two for precautionary reasons. If Zion ends up playing, he’s a fantastic place to spend some of your salary cap savings. His opponent, Orlando, is basically a glorified G-League team at this point in the season, and Williamson could easily take over this game.

Also Consider: Tobias Harris, Dean Wade

CENTER

Jakob Poeltl - San Antonio (vs. Atlanta) - DK: $5,900 / FD: $6,400 / Yahoo: $21

I like the upside of Bam Adebayo and Clint Capela tonight. You can’t forget about Nikola Jokic either. However, Jakob Poeltl could be a stronger “per dollar” DFS play than all three of those guys. His salary still hovers in the mid-range despite stepping up for 40+ FP in two of his past three. That’s not a fluke either, as the Spurs need Poeltl to hold things down in the frontcourt. Poeltl has always been a strong FP/minute contributor, and now he’s finally seeing 30+ minutes on a consistent basis. The matchup vs. Atlanta doesn’t really scare me, so keep targeting Poeltl as a legitimate DFS bargain.

Also Consider: Bam Adebayo, Clint Capela

ALSO CONSIDER

Reggie Jackson (PG - LAC) will continue to step up with Paul George sidelined. R-Jax is averaging 27 FP over his last two with PG13 sidelined, so he’s a comfortable value play through all formats tonight.

Michael Carter-Williams (PG - ORL) has a wide range of fantasy outcomes. However, we saw his upside with 45 FP against the Clippers on Tuesday. Orlando doesn’t have many playmakers after dealing Vucevic/Gordon, so MCW should keep a prominent role in their scheme. As long as this one stays somewhat competitive, Carter-Williams should exceed DFS value in a nice matchup against the Pels.

Devonte Graham (SG - CHA) is playable alongside Terry Rozier, as both of them will continue to see boosts with LaMelo sidelined. Graham has posted 32 and 41 fantasy points respectively over the last two games, and he’s still cheap across the DFS board.

Dean Wade (PF - CLE) will need to step up for the Cavs as long as Kevin Love (questionable) joins Larry Nance and Jarrett Allen on the sidelines. Wade posted 29 and 22 fantasy points in that role over the last two games, and it’s nice to see him getting 30+ minutes. He won’t put up a fantasy score that hurts you, and there’s some upside in his well-rounded profile.

Recommended Stories

  • MLB DFS Stacks: Thursday 4/1

    Spencer Limbach outlines the best MLB DFS Stacks while also finding underrated leverage spots for Opening Day on Thursday, April 1. (James Lang-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jaden McDaniels Breaking Out

    Jonas Nader goes over the biggest fantasy takeaways from Wednesday including Jaden McDaniels breaking out before our eyes. (David Berding-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Detroit Pistons game vs. Washington Wizards: Time, TV, more info

    The Detroit Pistons take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. on April 1st. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit+.

  • Game Recap: Heat 92, Pacers 87

    The Heat defeated the Pacers, 92-87. Jimmy Butler recorded 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Caris LeVert tallied 14 points, six assists and four steals for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 24-24 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 21-25.

  • Jaguars' Urban Meyer says drafting Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 is 'the direction we're going'

    New head coach Urban Meyer revealed that the Jags are headed in Trevor Lawrence's direction on draft night.

  • Motor racing: Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race

    "After the second stop, a sandwich wrap paper got stuck inside the rear brake duct of Fernando’s car, which led to high temperatures and caused some damage to the brake system," said team executive director Marcin Budkowski. Alonso had qualified ninth for the race at Sakhir but retired on lap 32.

  • Oklahoma City tops Raptors 113-103, snaps 3-game skid

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Svi Mykhailiuk scored 10 of his season-high 22 points during a key fourth-quarter stretch, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 113-103 on Wednesday night. Mykhailiuk made 9 of 14 shots overall and had a career-high nine rebounds. Moses Brown had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Roby added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

  • Champions already on multiple fronts, the USWNT has taken up a new fight: Racial equality

    For as important as the USWNT's voice has been in the fight for gender equality, it's been less pronounced on the issues of race. Over the last year, that's changed.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: Nets add LaMarcus Aldridge to increasingly loaded frontcourt

    The Nets just keep adding pieces.

  • Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton holds off Max Verstappen to win a thrilling season-opener in Bahrain

    Verstappen passed Hamilton with less than four laps to go but had to give the lead back after going off track while making the pass.

  • Six coaches who could replace Roy Williams at North Carolina

    His departure from the Tar Heels after 18 years leaves an opening for one of the nation's most coveted coaching jobs.

  • Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run

    The last time Roy Williams left North Carolina, he was a virtually unknown assistant who was getting his first shot as a college head coach at tradition-rich Kansas. Now Williams is leaving the Tar Heels again with a resume chock full of honors — as a retiring Hall of Famer with more than 900 wins, three national championships and a legacy built on more than three decades of success at two of college basketball’s most storied programs. The school announced the decision Thursday, some two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful 15-year run with the Jayhawks.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: Bill Belichick makes two picks in Round 1

    Here's why Belichick might trade BACK from 15th overall.

  • T.Y. Hilton: Andrew Luck is having the time of his life in retirement

    Every so often, a rumor will pop up that former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck could unretire and get back to football. But as Colts owner Jim Irsay put it back in February, Luck is “more retired now than he was a year and a half ago.” Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has also consistently stated that [more]

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • Game thread: Tigers beat Indians, 3-2

    Detroit Tigers face Cleveland Indians at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Comerica Park. You can watch on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox 2 in Detroit.

  • Despite 'really bad contact,' Jordan Spieth fires 67 at Valero Texas Open

    Jordan Spieth shot 67 Thursday at the Valero Texas Open and did so despite not striking the ball very well.

  • Zaven Collins on Browns: ‘I love the organization’, has met with team

    Collins really gushed about the Browns program in his pro day Zoom

  • Masters: Dustin Johnson’s menu for the Champions Dinner

    Dustin Johnson has released the menu for the 2021 Masters Champions Dinner.