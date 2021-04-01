NBA DFS Plays: Thursday 4/1









This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Thursday’s seven-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Terry Rozier - Charlotte (at Brooklyn) - DK: $8,000 / FD: $7,500 / Yahoo: $31

LaMelo Ball will continue to miss time moving forward, and Rozier will keep picking up the slack. Ball has missed the last five games, and Rozier has stepped up with 42+ FP in three of those. Consider that his baseline in a high-scoring matchup (224 over/under) with the Nets - who rank 23rd in defensive efficiency vs. point guards. It’s pretty easy to fit Rozier into a lineup tonight, and I highly recommend that strategy.

Also Consider: Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson

SHOOTING GUARD

Collin Sexton - Cleveland (vs. Philadelphia) - DK: $7,200 / FD: $7,500 / Yahoo: $29

Sexton has been incredible from a fantasy standpoint, and his salary hasn’t shot up too much despite that. He’s seeing 36-40 minutes in competitive games, resulting in 45+ fantasy points in two of his last four. I’m thinking he can get to that level against a Philadelphia team that ranks 27th in defensive efficiency to shooting guards. The last time these two squads met, Sexton went for 44 fantasy points (Feb. 27). This is where I’d put four “eye” emojis in the article if it formatted properly (or maybe a rocket?).

Also Consider: Devonte Graham, Terance Mann, Josh Hart

SMALL FORWARD

Rui Hachimura - Washington (at Detroit) - DK: $6,800 / FD: $6,000 / Yahoo: $25

Davis Bertans has been out for a few weeks now (will continue to miss time), and Rui Hachimura has really stepped up in his place. Rui is seeing 35-40 minutes per contest, helping him notch 37+ fantasy points in three of his last four. His salary is a tad expensive on DraftKings, but I’m still looking to him through all formats on FanDuel and Yahoo. Facing a below-average Detroit defense in one of the highest-scoring games of the night should help Rui continue his rewarding fantasy pace.

Also Consider: Gordon Hayward, Joe Harris, Bogdan Bogdanovic

POWER FORWARD

Zion Williamson - New Orleans (vs. Orlando) - DK: $9,200 / FD: $9,500 / Yahoo: $43

Zion is questionable as of Thursday morning, so we’ll need to check his status throughout the day. His thumb injury isn’t considered too serious, but he could still miss a game or two for precautionary reasons. If Zion ends up playing, he’s a fantastic place to spend some of your salary cap savings. His opponent, Orlando, is basically a glorified G-League team at this point in the season, and Williamson could easily take over this game.

Also Consider: Tobias Harris, Dean Wade

CENTER

Jakob Poeltl - San Antonio (vs. Atlanta) - DK: $5,900 / FD: $6,400 / Yahoo: $21

I like the upside of Bam Adebayo and Clint Capela tonight. You can’t forget about Nikola Jokic either. However, Jakob Poeltl could be a stronger “per dollar” DFS play than all three of those guys. His salary still hovers in the mid-range despite stepping up for 40+ FP in two of his past three. That’s not a fluke either, as the Spurs need Poeltl to hold things down in the frontcourt. Poeltl has always been a strong FP/minute contributor, and now he’s finally seeing 30+ minutes on a consistent basis. The matchup vs. Atlanta doesn’t really scare me, so keep targeting Poeltl as a legitimate DFS bargain.

Also Consider: Bam Adebayo, Clint Capela

ALSO CONSIDER

Reggie Jackson (PG - LAC) will continue to step up with Paul George sidelined. R-Jax is averaging 27 FP over his last two with PG13 sidelined, so he’s a comfortable value play through all formats tonight.

Michael Carter-Williams (PG - ORL) has a wide range of fantasy outcomes. However, we saw his upside with 45 FP against the Clippers on Tuesday. Orlando doesn’t have many playmakers after dealing Vucevic/Gordon, so MCW should keep a prominent role in their scheme. As long as this one stays somewhat competitive, Carter-Williams should exceed DFS value in a nice matchup against the Pels.

Devonte Graham (SG - CHA) is playable alongside Terry Rozier, as both of them will continue to see boosts with LaMelo sidelined. Graham has posted 32 and 41 fantasy points respectively over the last two games, and he’s still cheap across the DFS board.

Dean Wade (PF - CLE) will need to step up for the Cavs as long as Kevin Love (questionable) joins Larry Nance and Jarrett Allen on the sidelines. Wade posted 29 and 22 fantasy points in that role over the last two games, and it’s nice to see him getting 30+ minutes. He won’t put up a fantasy score that hurts you, and there’s some upside in his well-rounded profile.