NBA DFS Plays: Thursday 4/22









This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Thursday’s six-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Terry Rozier - Charlotte (at Chicago) - DK: $8,400 / FD: $7,800 / Yahoo: $36

LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward are still sidelined until we hear otherwise. That means Terry Rozier will continue to run Charlotte’s offense while putting up nice fantasy lines as a result. Rozier has been on an outstanding run lately, averaging 40 minutes and 52 fantasy points over his last four games. He should continue to thrive in a competitive matchup against the Bulls, who rank 27th in defensive efficiency to point guards.

Also Consider: Cole Anthony, Coby White

SHOOTING GUARD

Jalen Brunson - Dallas (vs. LA Lakers) - DK: $4,600 / FD: $5,200 / Yahoo: $15

Don’t look now, but Jalen Brunson has been on a nice heater. He had a bad game against the Knicks last week, otherwise hitting 30+ fantasy points in three straight. Brunson’s salary is still well below average despite his recent uptick. There’s a good chance he’ll continue that momentum while seeing 27-30 minutes against the Lakers tonight. Our NBA DFS Optimizer has Brunson as one of the better value plays on the board, and I’m in agreement.

Also Consider: Talen Horton-Tucker, DeMar DeRozan

SMALL FORWARD

Miles Bridges - Charlotte (at Chicago) - DK: $7,700 / FD: $6,400 / Yahoo: $22

As mentioned earlier, the Hornets are still shorthanded with Ball, Monk, and Hayward out. Miles Bridges will continue to see an expanded role, which has translated to a healthy 37 FPPG average over his last seven games. The matchup at Chicago looks good too, as the Bulls rank bottom-ten in defensive efficiency to small forwards. Put it all together, and Bridges makes for a solid all-around pick for a non-imposing salary,

Also Consider: Khris Middleton, Danny Green, Naji Marshall

POWER FORWARD

Zion Williamson - New Orleans (at Orlando) - DK: $9,900 / FD: $9,800 / Yahoo: $46

We have covered numerous bargains in this article, so now it’s time to spend those savings. Zion Williamson and Kristaps Porzingis are two safe investments on tonight’s DFS slate. For Zion, he’s in a beautiful matchup at Orlando, who ranks 29th in defensive efficiency to power forwards. Sure, the salary is high, but you should be able to easily make him work into all lineup formats.

Also Consider: Kristaps Porzingis, PJ Washington

CENTER

Mason Plumlee - Detroit (at San Antonio) - DK: $4,900 / FD: $5,200 / Yahoo: $17

Plumlee is a solid DFS bargain who will help you roster guys like Zion, Porzingis, and Rozier tonight. Of course, we’ll need to double-check the injury report, as the Pistons are keen to rest their starters on any given night. Plumlee returned to the lineup with 41 fantasy points in 32 minutes at Dallas yesterday. As long as he’s seeing that amount of playing time, he makes for a secure fantasy asset. If Plumlee is resting tonight, then teammate Isaiah Stewart becomes a no-brainer DFS option in his place.

Also Consider: Jakob Poeltl, Nikola Vucevic

ALSO CONSIDER

Cole Anthony (PG - ORL) is on a nice roll, and the salary hasn’t caught up to the recent production. Michael Carter-Williams is still out for Orlando, so this is Anthony’s show to run in a solid matchup vs. the Pelicans.

Jakob Poeltl (C - SA) is a nice alternative to Plumlee at center in case you don’t trust the Pistons with his minutes. Detroit ranks 22nd in defensive efficiency to centers, and Poeltl is a consistent fantasy option with a penchant for upside if things are falling his way.

Naji Marshall (SF - NO) is somewhat of a wild card, but he has seen 33+ minutes in three of his last four games for the Pelicans - who are still without Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. It would help if James Johnson (questionable) is out, but that’s not a 100% necessity. Marshall has gone for 32, 43, and 38 FP in those three games with 33+ minutes, so we are talking about some GPP-winning upside on a cheap salary.