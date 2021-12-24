NBA DFS Plays Thursday 12/23

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Thursday’s 11-game slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Ja Morant – Memphis (at Golden State) - DK: $8,600 / FD: $8,900 / Yahoo: $41

It’s certainly nice to have Morant back on the court, and back in our fantasy lineups. He’s expensive but he’s also only about the 10th-most expensive PG option, cheapest in the elite tier (or best of the second tier). He gets to play against the Warriors tonight, a matchup he has relished. Earlier this season, he torched them for 30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Golden State is the best defensive team in the league, but does have a turnover problem. They rank second in turnover rate. This should be a really fun game, and with the Warriors down a couple starters, I doubt it will be a blowout.

Also Consider: Steph Curry, Kyle Lowry, Dejounte Murray, Jalen Green, Facundo Campazzo, D’Angelo Russell, Kemba Walker

SHOOTING GUARD

Donovan Mitchell – UTA (vs. Minnesota) - DK: $9,500 / FD: $8,400 / Yahoo: $34

Security doesn’t come cheap and Mitchell is one of the safest SG plays in the league. The Jazz are No. 1 in offensive rating and that is largely due to Mitchell’s consistent scoring. He routinely turns in 5-6 rebounds and assists as well, and in this particular matchup, he previously excelled. Versus Minnesota a couple weeks ago, Mitchell went off for 36 points, finishing with over 47 fantasy points. The Jazz are playing in the game with the second-highest point total and they are big favorites on the road, giving them the highest implied team total of the night.

Also Consider: Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Terry Rozier, Josh Giddey, Derrick White

SMALL FORWARD

Josh Hart – New Orleans (at Orlando) - DK: $6,200 / FD: $6,800 / Yahoo: $23

I’m a fan of Brandon Ingram, but I’m also a fan of saving money. Hart has been great in his last six or so games. In that span, he’s scored double-digit points in every game, with three double-doubles and near triple-doubles a good amount. Both of these teams are lacking on defense, with the depleted Magic allowing the second-most overall fantasy points with especially good DvP to opposing wings.

Also Consider: Brandon Ingram, Gordon Hayward, Khris Middleton, Max Strus, Evan Fournier

POWER FORWARD

Jordan Nwora – Milwaukee (at Dallas) - DK: $5,000 / FD: $6,900 / Yahoo: $16

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, there is no real “filling his shoes”, but for the price, Nwora, second year forward, is doing as good a job as anyone. Thrust into action, he’s played between 27-42 MPG and has not scored fewer than 32 fantasy points in any game of the last four. Milwaukee is decent-sized favorite over a Dallas team without at least one of its stars tonight. Nwora is a cheap, high-floor, upside player to fill your PF slot.

Also Consider: Domantas Sabonis, Chuma Okeke, Jae’Sean Tate, Julius Randle, Darius Bazley

CENTER

Mitchell Robinson – (vs. Washington) - DK: $6,100 / FD: $5,700 / Yahoo: $18

Could we finally get a real look at what a healthy Robinson can do? It is taking extreme short-handedness on the part of the Knicks, but Robinson has put together some impressive lines in recent games, despite playing fewer than 30 MPG. In favorable matchups against Houston and Detroit, Robinson scored 17 points with three blocks in each game and an average of 11 rebounds per game. Tonight’s bout is the second-best in the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing centers, and we should see more good things from a still very affordable Robinson in a close game.

Also Consider: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Nikola Jokic (C – DEN) could be surprisingly low-rostered tonight, making him a fantastic tournament play. He’s super, almost prohibitively, expensive, and is coming off two bad games, by his standards. Still, he is arguably the best player in the league, in the best center matchup there is with the Hornets. Charlotte offers a big pace bump, gives up the third-most fantasy points overall, and this game carries the highest over/under of the night with a narrow spread. If you’re looking to fill in that last roster spot in any lineup, this is the game I’m trying to target – Facundo Campazzo, Terry Rozier, maybe Monte Morris – make for upside cheaper options.

Dejounte Murray (PG – SAS) is another very expensive option should you find yourself with some extra salary cap tonight. He’s playing out of his mind right now, and gets one of the best guard matchups out there; in fact, previously vs. the Lakers Murray is averaging a 22-point, 11-rebound, 12-assist triple double.

Max Strus (G/F – MIA) remains a viable bargain option with much of the Heat lineup sidelined. Even with Tyler Herro back in the fold, Strus is holding it down. Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin aren’t slated to return tonight, giving him the opportunity to do it again. The DFS sites clearly feel his run is short-lived as his salary remains really low. In a matchup with Detroit, I see him hitting 30 fantasy points for the fourth straight game.

Evan Fournier (SF – NYK) I don’t know how many times I’ve typed “short-handed” this week, or this month, but it’s too many. Still, Fournier is a Knick who has taken advantage, along with Kemba Walker. I know you don’t want to exactly load up on Knicks players, but if you need one more G/F/U and his salary fits, he’s a good bet for another 30-40 fantasy point game. Keep an eye on any news about RJ Barrett's likely usage tonight. I'm slightly less enthusiastic about Fournier now that he's cleared protocols, but only slightly.