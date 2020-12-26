NBA DFS Plays Saturday 12/26









This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Saturday’s nine-game Main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Terry Rozier – Charlotte (vs. Oklahoma City) - DK: $7,000 / FD: $6,400 / Yahoo: $25 (SG/G)

Charlotte is the small home favorite over a Thunder team just making its season debut tonight. The Hornets are coming off a high scoring loss to the Cavaliers, but Rozier did his best, scoring 42 points with a few peripherals. The Thunder have historically been more of a defensive minded team, but although Rozier’s salary has risen, his offensive volume (26 FG attempts, 13 three’s in the opener) should overcome and make him a nice mid-range value at PG tonight.

Also Consider: Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry, Darius Garland

SHOOTING GUARD

James Harden – Houston (at Portland) - DK: $10,900 / FD: $11,000 / Yahoo: $51

Harden should be considered a must play tonight. The Rockets are severely depleted as a result of COVID-19 protocols, making Harden, Christian Wood and PJ Tucker some of my priorities. No one has a higher ceiling than Harden, which is one reason I chose to highlight Rozier rather than one of the more expensive options there. You’ll need to strategize fitting Harden into lineups because even though this is a big slate, it feels like you might need him to cash tonight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City (at Charlotte) - DK: $8,300 (PG/G) / FD: $7,600 / Yahoo: $33 (PG/G)

I am taking the unusual step of highlighting two players at this position because I believe they’re both in must-play range. Gilgeous-Alexander figures to carry the Thunder this season, offensively at least. He’s ready to be a superstar, and I like the matchup with the Hornets, one of last season’s most generous matchups for fantasy.

Also Consider: Colin Sexton, Devin Booker, Matt Thomas, Bradley Beal

SMALL FORWARD

Joe Ingles – Utah (vs. Minnesota) - DK: $5,100 / FD: $5,500 / Yahoo: $17

Ingles is another ploy to save enough salary to fit Harden and a star center. He is coming off a well-rounded game against Portland, and now gets a sweet matchup with the Timberwolves. Vegas has the Jazz as 8-point favorites in one of the higher scoring games of the night. There’s plenty of good value at this position, with Ingles being one of the high-floor players I’m targeting.

Also Consider: Gordon Hayward, RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby, Josh Jackson

POWER FORWARD

Kevin Love – Cleveland (at Detroit) - DK: $6,500 / FD: $6,500 / Yahoo: $29

Keep a close eye on the news out of Cleveland this afternoon, as Love is expected to play at this point, but not confirmed. I love the young Cavs guards tonight, but if Love plays, without restriction, he is just too cheap to pass up. He’s a basic lock for a double-double and capable of 40-plus fantasy points. If Love were to be ruled out, I’d go back to Larry Nance Jr. in a heartbeat.

Also Consider: Domantas Sabonis, Aaron Gordon, Christian Wood, Lauri Markkanen

CENTER

Nikola Vucevic - Orlando (at Washington) - DK: $9,100/ FD: $8,200 / Yahoo: $38

You might be able to pay up for Joel Embiid or Karl-Anthony Towns, moves I have no problem with, but if not, Vucevic offers the best mix of salary and opportunity. He should have the advantage over the Wizards frontcourt, keeping his double-double streak going with no problem. This game carries a 230.5-point total, and though the Wizards are favored, it’s not by much (two points). Vucevic isn’t one of the most exciting DFS plays you can make, but he is Mr. Reliable in games like this.

Also Consider: Jusef Nurkic, Myles Turner, PJ Tucker, Rudy Gobert

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Matt Thomas (SG – TOR) played 20 minutes in the Raptors’ opener Wednesday night, and did a little bit of everything. At near minimum salary ($3900 FD, $4200 DK, $10 Yahoo), he’s an easy way to fill a G or Utility slot in order to open up another star in your lineup. The Raptors matchup with San Antonio should be a good one, and while I like several Raptors tonight, Thomas has to do the least to pay off his salary.

Jusef Nurkic (C – POR) is in line for a bounce-back game tonight after the Trail Blazers pretty much disappointed across the board. Nurkic is a super tournament play at a relatively low salary ($7000 FD & DK, $29 Yahoo) with so many good centers on the board. With Houston being so depleted tonight, I see Portland’s big three of Lillard, CJ McCollum and Nurkic all being able to reach value…Vegas has them as 8.5-ppoint favorites in a high scoring affair.

Bradley Beal (SG - WAS) doesn’t reach as high a priority as Harden or SGA, but I couldn’t totally leave him out. The Wizards are contemplating resting Russell Westbrook tonight or Sunday in a back-to-back set, which would boost Beal’s value considerably. The matchup with Orlando isn’t great, but as noted above, Vegas expects the Wizards to push the pace and the score with the highest over/under of the main slate. Beal isn’t a matchup player, anyway, and his shot volume is so high that even when he misses half his shots from the field, he can score over 30, as he showed Wednesday night.