NBA DFS Plays: Monday, Dec. 6

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Tuesday’s five-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Dennis Smith - Portland (vs. LA Clippers) - DK: $5,300 / FD: $5,000 / Yahoo: $13

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons are both out for the Blazers tonight, which gives Smith a full-time starting role. Smith posted a nice fantasy line within that last time around, hitting 44 fantasy points in 37 minutes. It’s difficult to bank on that level of fantasy production, but Smith shouldn’t have a problem hitting value when considering the cheap price point. It helps that his opponent, the Clippers, rank 21st in defensive efficiency to point guards.

Also Consider: Ish Smith, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SHOOTING GUARD

Caris LeVert - Indiana (vs. Washington) - DK: $6,100 / FD: $5,100 / Yahoo: $20

LeVert is underpriced, especially on FanDuel. He had some really bad shooting nights last week, which resulted in a decreased salary. Then LeVert bounced back with a cool 39 FP showing vs. Miami on Friday. Now he has confidence under his belt to go with a full 36 minute workload. There’s a good chance LeVert will come through in this competitive home date with the Wizards.

Also Consider: Paul George, Cody Martin, Desmond Bane

SMALL FORWARD

Kelly Oubre Jr. - Charlotte (vs. Philadelphia) - DK: $5,800 / FD: $5,800 / Yahoo: $21

LaMelo Ball, Mason Plumlee, and Terry Rozier are all out for the Hornets. This creates tremendous DFS value within the Charlotte lineup, and guys like Kelly Oubre Jr. will need to step up. That’s what happened in this situation at Atlanta yesterday, as Oubre came through with 38 fantasy points in 38 minutes. He’ll keep seeing extended playing time with plenty of usage for the shorthanded Hornets, making for a tremendous DFS asset against a Philly team that ranks 27th in defensive efficiency to small forwards.

Also Consider: DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler

POWER FORWARD

Isaiah Stewart - Detroit (vs. Oklahoma City) - DK: $5,500 / FD: $5,700 / Yahoo: $18

This write-up is pretty straightforward. Stewart has bounced back nicely with 35+ fantasy points in his last two games. Now he has an outstanding matchup against Oklahoma City, who ranks dead last in defensive efficiency to power forwards. The Detroit power forward won’t break the bank either, checking in as a smooth mid-range play on all three DFS sites.

Also Consider: P.J. Washington, Jarred Vanderbilt (better if Towns is out)

CENTER

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia (at Charlotte) - DK: $11,000 / FD: $10,400 / Yahoo: $47

We’ve outlined plenty of value in this article, and I recommend using that savings to spend up on Embiid. The Philly center has a fantastic matchup against the shorthanded Hornets. Charlotte already ranks 24th in defensive efficiency to centers, and their injury situation won’t help that cause. Embiid could have a massive game tonight, especially if Tobias Harris (questionable) can’t go.

Also Consider: Naz Reid (if Towns is out)

POTENTIAL BARGAINS

Ish Smith (PG - CHA) will fill in for Ball and Rozier tonight. He’s one of the best value plays on the board because of that. Smith came through with 37 fantasy points in 32 minutes yesterday, and he’ll keep the same role tonight.

Desmond Bane (SG - MEM) and Tyus Jones (PG - MEM) will help pick up the slack for Memphis given that Ja Morant is on the shelf. They are both serviceable mid-range picks who could get lost in the shuffle with so many value plays on the board tonight.

Naz Reid (C - MIN) makes for a strong bargain choice if Karl-Anthony Towns is out once again. Reid has always been an efficient fantasy asset, and Towns' absence would give him enough minutes to translate that into respectable value. Naz went for 29 FP in 34 minutes last time around, and that’s a respectable baseline with KAT out.