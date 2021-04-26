NBA DFS Plays: Monday 4/26

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Monday's 11-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Mike Conley - Utah (at Minnesota) - DK: $7,400 / FD: $7,100 / Yahoo: $26

Even though Jordan Clarkson is back, there’s still plenty of usage for Conley to pick up with Donovan Mitchell sidelined. The veteran guard has responded to the calling with 40+ fantasy points in back-to-back games, with one of those coming against the same Minnesota team he’ll face tonight. Remember, the Wolves play fast without much of a defense (28th in d-eff to point guards), so this is a great spot for Conley to get it going.

Also Consider: Darius Garland, Derrick White, Cory Joseph

SHOOTING GUARD

Fred VanVleet - Toronto (vs. Cleveland) - DK: $8,300 / FD: $7,300 / Yahoo: $36

Toronto’s regular starters are back in the lineup, but it appears that VanVleet is the alpha of that group. He stepped up for 56 FP at New York on Saturday, and that could serve as a catalyst moving forward. We all know VanVleet is capable of 50+ fantasy points on a nightly basis, and tonight’s matchup vs. Cleveland looks great. The Cavs rank 27th in defensive efficiency to shooting guards.

Also Consider: DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, PJ Dozier

SMALL FORWARD

Michael Porter Jr. - Denver (vs. Memphis) - DK: $8,500 / FD: $7,400 / Yahoo: $31

Jamal Murray and Will Barton are out, so Michael Porter Jr. has absorbed a larger workload lately. It has been a boon to his fantasy upside, scoring 43 and 57 fantasy points respectively over his last two. Porter’s salary hasn’t increased enough to account for his heightened role, and I’m looking to him through all DFS formats. It helps that he’s playing a Memphis team that ranks 28th in defensive efficiency to small forwards.

Also Consider: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Keldon Johnson, Cedi Osman

POWER FORWARD

Darius Bazley - Oklahoma City (at Philadelphia) - DK: $6,600 / FD: $6,900 / Yahoo: $22

Oklahoma City has had a revolving door of fantasy value at power forward. Isaiah Roby, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Darius Bazley have all been the “flavor of the week” at some point this season. Bazley is the guy at the moment while seeing full starter minutes. That helped him produce 38+ fantasy points in three straight. The matchup at Philadelphia looks tough, but Bazley will remain one of the top scoring options for OKC. Also, the Sixers are dealing with injury issues, so Bazley could see better individual draws tonight.

Also Consider: Pascal Siakam, Maxi Kleber (if Porzingis out)

CENTER

Rudy Gobert - Utah (at Minnesota) - DK: $8,600 / FD: $8,100 / Yahoo: $35

Gobert had a somewhat pedestrian line against Minnesota a few days ago (9 pt, 17 reb), but that’s more of an anomaly than anything. The Timberwolves have one of the worst overall defenses, especially when defending opposing frontcourts. Gobert is cheaper than guys like Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo while holding reasonably similar upside tonight. I have no problem looking towards Gobert despite his down performance last time around.

Also Consider: Jakob Poeltl, Bam Adebayo

ALSO CONSIDER

Cory Joseph (PG - SAC) will continue to fill in for De’Aaron Fox. Our NBA DFS Optimizer likes him as one of the better value plays on this slate. The last time Sacramento played the Mavs, “CoJo” went for 38 FP in 36 minutes.

PJ Dozier (SG - DEN) will continue to fill in for Jamal Murray and Will Barton. He’s not known for his offense, but Dozier came through with 48 FP in 27 minutes last time around. Something in the neighborhood of 25-28 FP seems more realistic, but he’s a fine bargain nonetheless.

Cedi Osman (SF - CLE) could see 30+ minutes if Collin Sexton (questionable) is out once again. That would make Osman an obvious value choice for near minimum salary.

Mason Plumlee (C - DET) has been sneaky-good lately, hitting 41 and 54 FP respectively in his last two. He’s more of a risk/reward tournament play, but I’m keeping him in mind as a mid-range center with upside.

