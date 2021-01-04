NBA DFS Plays: Monday 1/4

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Monday’s nine-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

John Wall - Houston (vs. Dallas) - DK: $7,600 / FD: $8,500 / Yahoo: $34

Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox are both strong DFS plays while facing each other in a high-scoring matchup. There’s also some potential value at the point guard (more on that later). However, I believe John Wall emerges as one of the best “per dollar” picks of this position. James Harden is questionable tonight, and Wall came up with 52 fantasy points in 37 minutes with the former MVP out on Saturday. Keep an eye on the news feed, and have full confidence in Wall if Harden doesn’t play.

UPDATE: James Harden will play tonight. This dampens the enthusiasm for Wall, as Fox and Curry are now better overall options at PG.

Also Consider: De’Aaron Fox, Stephen Curry, Michael Carter-Williams

SHOOTING GUARD

Buddy Hield - Sacramento (at Golden State) - DK: $6,800 / FD: $5,700 / Yahoo: $24

Hield hasn’t quite turned the corner for fantasy purposes. However, there’s plenty to like here. The Sacramento guard carries a non-imposing mid-range salary while seeing 37 minutes in each of his last two games. That role should be secured with Tyrese Haliburton injured. Hield finds himself in a good matchup at Golden State, which happens to be the highest-scoring game of the night (233 over/under). Put it all together, and I’m a believer in Hield as a legitimate DFS value.

Also Consider: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Reggie Bullock (if Burks out)

SMALL FORWARD

Eric Gordon - Houston (vs. Dallas) - DK: $5,700 / FD: $5,300 / Yahoo: $19



As mentioned earlier, James Harden is questionable tonight. If he’s out, then Eric Gordon becomes an easy value option on all DFS sites. If Harden plays, Gordon still carries some merit, but his fantasy prospects become a little dicier. This is probably the biggest injury news of the day along with Luka Doncic’s questionable status as well. Plan accordingly and keep your eyes on the news feed.

UPDATE: James Harden will play. Gordon is still a realistic value filler, but he becomes riskier with a lower fantasy floor.

Also Consider: Tobias Harris

POWER FORWARD

Christian Wood - Houston (vs. Dallas) - DK: $7,400 / FD: $9,100 / Yahoo: $38

Wood undoubtedly sees a boost with James Harden out, but I believe he’s playable regardless of Harden’s status. That especially holds true for the generous salaries on DraftKings and Yahoo. The matchup against Dallas looks great, as the Mavs are still without Kristaps Porzingis. Wood is averaging 48 FPPG on this young season, and that’s a reasonable expectation for tonight’s game - especially if Harden is out.

Also Consider: Jayson Tatum, Marvin Bagley

CENTER

Richaun Holmes - Sacramento (at Golden State) - DK: $5,600 / FD: $6,300 / Yahoo: $20

I’m leaning towards either Richaun Holmes or Mitchell Robinson at center tonight. If more value opens up, then maybe Nikola Vucevic will gain consideration as well. Holmes seems to be a little more expensive than Robinson, so don’t be afraid to go with the latter if your cap space is stretched. However, Holmes finds himself in a beautiful matchup at Golden State. His minutes are up (32+ in three straight), which has translated to 39+ FP in two of his past three. There’s a good chance he’ll keep it going tonight.

Also Consider: Mitchell Robinson, Nikola Vucevic

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Jalen Brunson (PG - DAL) becomes a no-brainer if Luka Doncic (questionable) is out. Brunson carried the Mavs with 47 FP last night when Doncic didn’t play. UPDATE: Luka Doncic will play tonight. This eliminates Brunson from value consideration.

Michael Carter-Williams (PG - ORL) could see another 30+ minute workload if Evan Fournier (questionable) is out. While MCW couldn’t do much with that playing time (15 FP) on Saturday, tonight’s matchup looks good against Cleveland. His price/minutes combination would make for a low-risk bargain if Fournier is out.

Marvin Bagley (PF - SAC) is going through some drama, as his dad tweeted that Sacramento should trade him immediately. And we thought the Ball brothers were the only ones? While he’s not my favorite value play, he’s a reasonable filler at a power forward position that doesn’t have much to offer in terms of cheap variety. In other words, he’s a realistic fallback if the other bargains don’t work out.

Payton Pritchard (PG - BOS) is an interesting option tonight. Jeff Teague is out and Marcus Smart is questionable. If Smart is sidelined, Pritchard could be in line for heavy minutes while looking like a reasonable cash game value. As it stands, Pritchard is someone to keep an eye on as a filler who has hit 20-24 FP in four of his last five.

Jerami Grant (SF - DET) and Saddiq Bey (SF - DET) are a few more options to consider. Josh Jackson and Blake Griffin have been ruled out tonight. That means Grant will be called upon for more usage, boards, and scoring opportunities. Bey could see 30+ minutes as well. However, there’s a good chance this turns into a blowout. In that case, Grant’s minutes could get shortened, but Bey would still probably see his allotment of 30 - making him an interesting bargain.