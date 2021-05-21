NBA DFS Plays Friday 5/21

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Friday’s one-game slate starting at 9:00 ET.

NOTES

The Warriors have beaten the Grizzlies three times this year in the regular season, all by a similar 10-12-point margin. Both teams play at a fast pace and both rank in the Top 10 in defensive efficiency. Vegas has the Warriors favored by 4.5 points, with an over/under of 221 points.

TOP PLAYS

Jonas Valanciunas – C – Memphis

On FanDuel it’s close but on Yahoo and DraftKings there is a wide gap between Valanciunas and Steph Curry. Ideally, you’ll use them both tonight. Valanciunas has been incredible in the last two games, with 29 points and 16 rebounds against the Warriors on Sunday. He followed that massive double-double with a 23/23 game in which most of the damage was done in the first three quarters against the Spurs. He’s a lock for me tonight.

Stephen Curry – PG – Golden State

It’s hard to not have Curry in the top spot, and I have no issue if you can do that (e.g. FanDuel and Yahoo, if you’re using both stars). Curry’s 46-point game vs. Memphis on Sunday has to be on everyone’s mind when clicking players tonight, and he, too, followed that impressive performance with a 37-point game. He doesn’t need my words to justify him in this game environment where he’s thrived all season long.

NOTABLE BARGAINS

Kevon Looney – C – Golden State

You’re going to need some savings to fit the two guys above, and Looney is my favorite way to start. He’s almost doubling his fantasy point per game average when facing the Grizzlies this year (only two games, so grain of salt) and over the last two weeks has been fairly steady in his production. He’s notched double-digit rebounds in five of his last seven games, and a few assists and put-back points have kept him in the low-20s throughout that span. Valanciunas doesn’t leave a lot for opposing centers, so it’s notable that Looney is coming off a 13-rebound, six-point game against him last Sunday. He’s minimum salary on Yahoo.

Jaren Jackson, Jr. – PF – Memphis

Sunday was his only game against the Warriors and he nailed it. He played 31 minutes, and came through with a full stat sheet for 35 fantasy points. His salary varies across the sites, but with Looney on board, you can afford him everywhere. Part of the reason for his DFS success was his three blocks and two steals. Those stats are impossible to predict, but Jackson does have a good track record of recording multiples in both categories. His ability to do a little bit of everything gives him a high floor with upside tonight.

Juan Toscano-Anderson – F – Golden State

His numbers are down a little bit in the two most recent Warriors games as Draymond Green is back and playing well, but he’s still a consideration for this one-game slate. Playing 26-27 minutes has been sufficient to keep him in the 20-ish fantasy point range, not great, but not terrible if your stars come through.

OTHER NOTES

Dillon Brooks – SG – Memphis

I think it’s going to be really tough to reach for Ja Morant (who wasn’t great vs. the Warriors) or Draymond Green and have much confidence in what you’re left with. So I’m looking at Brooks for a cheaper boost. He’s averaging almost 40 fantasy points per game over the last two weeks, and though his numbers against Golden State also aren’t super, his most recent game is hopefully more in line with his true potential. Based on recent play and salary considerations, I prefer Brooks to Morant.

Kent Bazemore – SF – Golden State

Bazemore is a wild card tonight. He’s generally been productive with Kelly Oubre missing the rest of the season, averaging around 22 fantasy points per game in May in about 27 MPG. His range, however, is like 10-30 fantasy points. In fact, his worst effort in recent memory came Sunday vs. the Grizzlies, where he managed nine fantasy points in 27 minutes. It’s true that Curry was in takeover mode, but Bazemore took (and missed) just one shot from the field. His lower salary offsets the risk.

Jordan Poole – G – Golden State

If you need to save even more with a risk/reward profile, consider Poole. He’s averaging a whopping 33 fantasy points in three games vs. Memphis this season, and is playing enough minutes to make an impact. His best games have obviously been when Curry is out, but he’s a great shooter who should get you to 20-plus fantasy points in this fast-paced game.