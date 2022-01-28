NBA DFS Plays Friday 1/28









The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Friday’s 11-game slate starting at 7:00 ET. Note that Yahoo is running a 10-game main slate starting at 7:30 ET.

Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

POINT GUARD

La Melo Ball – Charlotte (vs. LA Lakers) - DK: $8,400 / FD: $8,600 / Yahoo: $38

Ball needs very little in the way of justification, but a couple factors stand out and put him above the other talented options at PG tonight. First, the Lakers are the league’s third-best PG matchup, and Ball put up a 70-fantasy point line against them in the first meeting. Second, this game should be the fastest-paced and one of the highest scoring of the night. Finally, Ball is coming off a sweet triple-double, his second in the last nine days. He’s got more going for him than anyone else and he’s the cheapest of that top tier.

Also Consider: Ja Morant, Dejounte Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Anfernee Simons, Gabe Vincent

SHOOTING GUARD

Devin Booker – Phoenix (vs. Minnesota) - DK: $9,900 / FD: $9,400 / Yahoo: $38

This is another game with a lot of fantasy potential. The Timberwolves played Thursday night, losing to Golden State on the road. Vegas has the Suns at about 8.5-point favorites and an over/under of 230 points. Minnesota has been a favorable matchup for two-guards despite an overall high defensive rating and Booker was successful in their first meeting. Lately, Booker has been on another level, taking a ton of shots – at least 23 FGA in the last five games – and has exceeded 50 fantasy points in three of his last five.

Story continues

Also Consider: Caris LeVert, Zach LaVine, Terry Rozier, Jalen Suggs, Tyler Herro, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

SMALL FORWARD

Lance Stephenson – Indiana (at Oklahoma City) - DK: $3,900 (SG) / FD: $4,200 / Yahoo: $12

I want a cheap option at SF tonight, and positional eligibility differences across different sites (and the fact that Yahoo excludes the Orlando-Detroit game) are making it a bit tough. Stephenson has been really good for the price in his last three games with the Pacers, even posting a 14-point, 10-assist double-double Wednesday night. With Brogdon remaining out and Sabonis still questionable, it looks like Stephenson could have a nice floor once again, plus the upside of a matchup with the fantasy-friendly Thunder.

Also Consider: Khris Middleton, Cody Martin (if starting), R.J. Barrett, Saddiq Bey, Franz Wagner

POWER FORWARD

Herbert Jones – New Orleans (vs. Denver) - DK: $4,900 / FD: $5,900 / Yahoo: $18

New Orleans has been dealing with injuries of their own, with Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart both failing to practice Thursday. Alexander-Walker is an obvious beneficiary, but Jones should not be forgotten. NAW profiles a bit more as a volatile GPP play, while Jones has been providing steady production in every category. He has seven steals and five blocks in his last four games, a span in which he averaged 28 fantasy points per game with at least 34 MPG in each.

Also Consider: Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, Jae’Sean Tate, Keldon Johnson

CENTER

Robert Williams – Boston (at Atlanta) - DK: $7,000 / FD: $7,500 / Yahoo: $27

There sure are a lot of center options tonight, but I keep fitting Williams into lineups that work all the way up and down. He’s got a great matchup with the Hawks, who have been a Top 10 center matchup all season long. Some might prefer to roster him in tournaments, but he takes advantage of good matchups – see his line vs. the Kings Tuesday night – and his ability to rack up the blocks and steals gives his floor a boost. I’m pretty surprised to see Atlanta favored here given how well Williams, Tatum and Brown are playing together right now.

Also Consider: Robert Williams, Nikola Vucevic, Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, Jakob Poeltl

Additional Notes

Jae’Sean Tate (F – HOU) has some appeal tonight in a great matchup with the Trail Blazers, a team ranked 28th in defensive rating that gives up the 10th-most overall fantasy points to opponents. It helps that both Christian Wood and Kevin Porter are now questionable for tonight’s game. KJ Martin is another (very cheap) name to keep at the ready if the Rockets look to be shorthanded at forward tonight.

Terry Rozier (G – CHA) is a super steady option at a reasonable salary in a great matchup with the Lakers. Basically, everything I said about the matchup for Ball applies to Rozier as well, and with Hayward out and Oubre questionable, they have even more upside than they normally would.

Bismack Biyombo (C – PHX) is still very affordably priced and gets one of the best center matchups with Minnesota. Plus, the Timberwolves are on the second half of a back-to-back. This game has one of the highest point totals, so if you choose to save at this position, Biyombo should be in the 30-fantasy point range once again.