NBA DFS Plays Friday Jan. 14

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We’ll take a look at Friday’s nine-game slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

Jalen Brunson – Dallas (at Memphis) - DK: $7,500 / FD: $6,000 / Yahoo: $24 (SG)

I want a lot of flexibility in my lineups tonight, and starting with Brunson is one way to get there. Even with Luka Doncic back in action, Brunson has been retaining value, averaging about 30 fantasy points per game, exactly what he’s done vs. Memphis in two previous meetings this season. This game should be close, and Dallas players enjoy a robust pace bump from the Grizzlies. His DK salary is a bit high, and on that site you might pivot to Lonzo Ball or De’Aaron Fox.

SHOOTING GUARD

Terry Rozier – Charlotte (vs. Orlando) - DK: $7,400 / FD: $7,700 / Yahoo: $26

Rozier and the Hornets are big favorites over a Magic team that ranks fourth in overall fantasy points allowed, 25th in defensive rating, and 23rd in rebounding. Rozier put up a massive line worth 53 fantasy points the first time these teams played, and has been crushing it lately. He’s played over 40 MPG in the last two, has two steals in each of the last three games, and has only one dud game (vs. Phoenix) on his record since mid-December. He fits well into a solidly built cash game lineup in this enticing game tonight.

SMALL FORWARD

Harrison Barnes – Sacramento (vs. Houston) - DK: $5,500 / FD: $5,500 / Yahoo: $20

This game is another one I’m eager to target. It carries the highest over/under of the night (238 points) and the Kings are five-point home favorites. There are a number of ways to get your exposure, but I love the low salary of Barnes given how well he’s been playing in the last week. He’s put together three games with double-digit points, averaging about 30 fantasy points per game in that span. The Rockets are the league’s most generous overall opponent for fantasy, with nice DvP vs. forwards. Houston also has the highest turnover rate in the league and plays at the fastest pace. Both sides should be fantasy-friendly in this game and it’s a good one to turn to when deciding between two similar options at any position.

POWER FORWARD

Jaren Jackson – Memphis (vs. Dallas) - DK: $7,200 / FD: $8,000 / Yahoo: $31

This is the position I’m struggling with the most. To pay up or not. To target a good matchup or a good player. With Steven Adams out, Jackson has been fantastic, and even if Adams returns tonight, we have a competitive game with several advantages for Jackson and the Grizzlies. They have a significant rebounding advantage over the Mavericks, especially with Porzingis out. The Grizzlies are fully healthy and on an 11-game win streak. Jackson is averaging about 32 fantasy points in two games vs. Dallas this season, but has been exceeding that number, and his season average, over the last four games.

CENTER

Jarrett Allen – Cleveland (at San Antonio) - DK: $7,700 / FD: $8,000 / Yahoo: $30

I’m excited about this Cavs games tonight, and one of the reasons to be fairly frugal in your core lineups is to be able to fit additional solid plays like Dejounte Murray or Darius Garland in at G or U slots. Allen double-doubled in two of his last three games and blocked 14 shots in that span to go along with five steals. Those extra counting stats have been huge for his fantasy lines, a trend that should continue against a Spurs team that ranks fifth in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers and eighth overall. They play at the fourth-highest pace and rank 20th in defensive rating. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites on the road, making this an interesting game to target tonight.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Lonzo Ball (G – CHI) has a great salary, if not a great matchup with the Golden State Warriors, and is a guy that fits well into a mid-tier build tonight. He’s got a high floor and a surprising ceiling that we haven’t seen in a while. Able to contribute in every statistical category, he at least catches the Warriors on a back-to-back when they’ll be without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Chicago will be looking to rebound from an embarrassing loss to the Nets Wednesday night.

Damion Lee (G – GSW) is an option for those looking to roster a couple higher-tier stars tonight. With Thompson and Gary Payton out, he is more likely to see the higher end of his minutes roller coaster, and he’s significantly cheaper than Jordan Poole. Chicago is an average team defensively, and the Warriors themselves will be looking for some redemption after last night’s big loss to the Bucks. This could be a very close and high scoring game.

Christian Wood (F/C – HOU) is still in wild-card territory after his recent shenanigans, but things do seem to be improving. He’s coming off a solid effort vs. the Spurs and gets another sweet matchup with the Kings’ ailing frontcourt tonight. His salary isn’t yet back to where it was before he was suspended, making him a strong option with upside for any lineup tonight.