NBA DFS Pivot Plays: Saturday 12/26

This article will provide daily pivot plays meant for daily fantasy tournament success. Remember to check the confirmed lineups at Rotoworld Starting Lineups before lock. The most up to date information is crucial for daily fantasy success.

Point Guard

Bargain Bin

Everyone is expecting huge production from Coby White this season. He has the skills needed to be a very special player in the NBA going forward. I do expect White to be a popular play tonight. Rotoworld Optimizer has White projected at 35.8 points on Yahoo and FanDuel with a 38.0 point projection on DraftKings. So, why Tomas Satoranksy? Well, a solid pivot play is typically a fade off of a popular play. In this situation, White is the popular play but truthfully he sees a tough matchup against Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon is a shutdown defender. Most recently Elfrid Payton was shut down by Brogdon in the Pacers’ opening game. This is Chicago’s first game of the season but I will say White sees a tough matchup and as a pivot, Tomas Satoransky could potentially be the more productive guard. Satoransky is the better defender and will be at a lower roster percentage.

Other PG Option: Malcolm Brogdon - Indiana Pacers (Chicago Bulls)

Shooting Guard

It’s unclear if Russell Westbrook will sit tonight with a back-to-back next up on the schedule but as of now, it seems as if he will be OUT. This means a massive usage shift for Bradley Beal. Beal will be matched up against Evan Fournier which is not a matchup that concerns me. Beal should be able to score at will and considering a potential usage uptick without Westbrook, pivot or not, Beal is a solid play tonight. If Westbrook ends up playing, Beal’s ceiling becomes limited but his floor remains high. The Wizards are favored at -129 with a 231.5 O/U.

Other SG Option: Zach LaVine - Chicago Bulls (vs. Indiana Pacers)

Small Forward

RJ Barrett - New York Knicks (vs. Philadelphia 76ers) DK: $6,600 FD: $6,300 Yahoo: $21

Barrett went off in the Knicks season opener for 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. This was mostly due to Elfird Payton’s struggles with just 7 points. Nonetheless, Barrett stepped in and led the Knicks to a 14-point loss to the Pacers. Good thing daily fantasy doesn’t require a win or else we’d never be able to roster Knicks. Barrett will match up against Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, or even Ben Simmons. Regardless of the matchup, Barrett can create his own offense while racking up a variety of stats. Look to the Knicks for solid value this season. The Knicks are underdogs are +230 with a 215 O/U.

Other SF Option: Deni Avdija - Washington Wizards (vs. Orlando Magic)

Power Forward

Randle totaled 17, 9, and 9 in 35 minutes of play in the Knicks opener against the Pacers. Even matched up against Sabonis, a shutdown defender, Randle managed to exceed value. The 7th year PF out of Kentucky seems to be the leader of the young New York team. Randle will match up against an undersized Tobias Harris, which I don’t think will last for long. Randle is a matchup problem for the 76ers. He’s too big for Harris and too quick for Embiid. Randle is my GPP play of the night!

Other PF Option: Domantas Sabonis - Indiana Pacers (vs. Chicago Bulls)

Center

Bismack Biyombo - Charlotte Hornets (vs. Oklahoma City Thunder) DK: $3,600 FD: $3,800 Yahoo: $11

Bargain Bin

Cody Zeller is inactive tonight. Biyombo will assume the starting duties. At low salaries on DraftKings, FanDuel, and Yahoo, I fully expect Biyombo to each value. Rostering Biyombo also gives you major salary flexibility. Oklahoma City allowed 44.8 rebounds per game last season. Biyombo will benefit from this. High floor, reasonably high ceiling.

Other C Option: Wendell Carter Jr. - Chicago Bulls (vs. Indiana Pacers)