NBA Monday: LaMelo Ball leads daily fantasy basketball plays

Monday brings a light slate in the NBA with just four games. There are a couple of exciting matchups, though, including the 76ers hosting the Heat. Let's highlight some players to consider targeting on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

LaMelo Ball, CHA vs. DET ($44): This is a fantasy-friendly matchup. Both teams rank inside the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating and inside the top 12 in pace of play. The last time these two teams met, Ball scored 56.6 Yahoo points. He has among the highest ceilings of any player on this slate, regardless of position.

Killian Hayes, DET at CHA ($18): Another notable aspect of this game is that both teams are among the worst in the league. The Hornets have not been resting players to improve draft positioning, and P.J. Washington (foot), who is doubtful, is their only player of note on the injury report. However, Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) and Isaiah Stewart (hip) are questionable, while Jalen Duren (ankle) and Jaden Ivey (personal) are out. Hayes could see plenty of minutes and shot attempts in this favorable matchup.

Guard to Avoid

Kelly Oubre, CHA vs. DET ($23): Oubre missed over a month due to a hand injury and has had a limited role off the bench since returning. He didn't log more than 23 minutes in either of his last two games, which is somewhat surprising since P.J. Washington didn't play in the Hornets' most recent game. He can go off in the scoring column on any night, but he's also risky in his current role.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS at NY ($47): The big news for this game is that Jaylen Brown (personal) has already been ruled out. The Celtics have a deep roster, but Tatum will be the undisputed leader of their scoring attack with Brown sidelined. Even with Brown healthy the last time these two teams faced off, Tatum finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

Kevin Love, MIA at PHI ($13): Love (knee) finds himself on the injury report for the Heat, but the good news for them is that he's probable. He has started both games with his new team, scoring 21.6 and 34.6 Yahoo points, respectively. While he didn't play more than 26 minutes in either game, he's shown an ability to be productive in limited playing time, including last season when he averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in just 23 minutes per game for the Cavaliers.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. MIA ($21): Harris has seen his usage rate drop to 18.9 percent this season, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. His average of 5.8 rebounds would also be his lowest mark since the 2017-18 season. As long as the 76ers remain healthy, Harris will likely continue to provide limited production.

CENTERS

Mark Williams, CHA vs. DET ($21): Williams is coming off the most impressive performance of his young career, posting 18 points and 20 rebounds in a matchup against Bam Adebayo on Saturday. Since moving into the starting lineup after the Mason Plumlee trade, Williams has averaged 11.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Expect him to at least approach a double-double in this matchup.

Marvin Bagley, DET at CHA ($15): The Pistons love Bagley. After he missed 20 straight games because of a hand injury, he jumped right back into it by playing 28 minutes against the Raptors on Saturday. He certainly made his presence felt, recording 21 points, 18 rebounds and a block. The Hornets have allowed the second-most rebounds per game in the league, and at least Duren will be out for the Pistons, so Bagley should have plenty of opportunities to provide value.

Center to Avoid

Bam Adebayo, MIA at PHI ($34): Williams and Bagley are very appealing based on their current roles, matchups and cheap salaries. Given the top-tier guards and forwards that stand out for this slate, it might be best to avoid the centers with the highest salaries. Adebayo has a difficult matchup against Joel Embiid, so as good as he has been for the Heat this season, this might be one of the few nights in which fading him is advisable.